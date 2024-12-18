Get Off-The-Beaten Path At Colorado's Secret Waterfall Near Great Sand Dune National Park

Zapata Falls is located off a dirt road just south of Great Sand Dunes National Park. After parking in the lot and soaking in distant views of the dunes, you'll hike about a half mile one way to reach Zapata Falls nestled into a narrow gorge. As you inch closer to the falls, the rocks can become slick with water and you may have to wade into the stream, so be sure to watch your step and pack the appropriate footwear. Traction devices, such as spikes, are highly recommended in the winter.

Want to avoid the Colorado crowds? Winter is the best time to visit Zapata Falls. Along with fewer people, you'll get to see the falls when the rushing water is frozen solid. Similar to Ouray, an awe-inspiring mountain town in southwestern Colorado that's known as the "Switzerland of America," Zapata Falls is a popular destination for ice climbers when it freezes over — so if you see hikers on the trail with an ice axe, you know you're in for a dramatic view.

Birders are in for a special treat when visiting this hidden waterfall, as it's home to a colony of Black Swifts. They're a bit elusive, so consider visiting near dawn or dusk to spot them zipping around. You'll have to get lucky to see a Black Swift, but other birds like American Dippers and Western Scrub-Jays are easier to spot during your hike. Keep your eyes peeled and your camera ready long before you reach the falls.