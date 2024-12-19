Outdoor Recreation Is Endless At This Secret Wyoming Lake Tucked Away In A Beautiful Forest

The lake's campground is one of Wyoming's best outdoor recreational spots, offering families and travelers of all ages seemingly endless nature activities to enjoy. For those interested in fishing, the lake is home to a vast population of brown and rainbow trout as well as catfish. Non-motorized boats can be easily tossed into the lake from the piers, perfect not only for avid fishermen, but for enjoying a ride around the water. The piers are also great for enjoying the scenery as well as for swimming and diving into the lake's pristine waters. There are several picnic areas set around the campground as well.

The grounds also offer visitors two hiking and biking trails, each with a different difficulty level. Visitors should be mindful of which one to choose depending on their physical condition. Cook Lake Trail is the easy route, as this path is only a 1.5-mile loop around the lake with only some steps and stones to watch out for. Cliff Swallow Trail is 3.7-miles long, and the difficulty is moderate. Both trails are perfect for watching the local wildlife like the bighorn sheep, white-tailed deer, ducks, ospreys, swallows nesting on the nearby cliffs, and if lucky, mountain lions strolling through the forest.