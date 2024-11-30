Some Of Wyoming's 'Best Outdoor Recreation' Hides In An Underrated Area For Hikes, Gorges, And Canyons

The Flaming Gorge Reservoir was created in the early 1960s with the construction of the Flaming Gorge Dam. The lake now extends for 91 miles, with its southern portion spilling over into Utah. While the reservoir is relatively new, the sandstone surrounding the gorge itself is about 300 million years old. The canyon was named for its vivid colors by explorer John Wesley Powel during an expedition in 1869.

Given the lake's size, it should come as no surprise that waterborne activities head up the list of things to do. The reservoir is a boater's paradise, many of whom come to experience the contrast between the mesas and high desert terrain found in the lake's northern end and the narrow canyons, forests, and multichromatic rock formations of the southern region. Waterskiing and wakeboarding are popular activities, and there are also a number of campgrounds that can only be accessed from the water, making it the perfect spot for overnight boat excursions.

Fishing draws some of the most visitors. The waters of the Flaming Gorge Reservoir are home to kokanee salmon and monster lake trout, some of which reach sizes of up to 50 pounds. The local guides from Recon Angling offer half- and full-day trips for anyone hoping to hook into a trophy fish on the lake. For fly-fishing action, head below the dam, where the free-flowing Green River holds healthy populations of fat trout ready to bite your bug.