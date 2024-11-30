Some Of Wyoming's 'Best Outdoor Recreation' Hides In An Underrated Area For Hikes, Gorges, And Canyons
Nature reigns supreme in Wyoming, a place of big country, jagged mountains, and sweeping skies. After all, this rugged Western state is home to Yellowstone and the breathtaking Grand Teton National Park (which is the only one in America with an airport). While anyone who has visited either park will know what all the fuss is about, Wyoming also has a host of other natural attractions that fly under the radar.
Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area is one such spot. Occupying the Flaming Gorge Reservoir and its surroundings, this massive 207,363-acre reserve boasts 360 miles of shoreline, colorful canyons, mesas, and a desert landscape flush with sagebrush. Many visitors flock to Flaming Gorge to beat the scorching summer temperatures by swimming and pursuing a host of watersports. That said, you don't have to get onto the water to enjoy the area's splendors. Flaming Gorge is also perfect for countless other activities, including hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding, along with winter pastimes such as snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
Experience a kaleidoscope of desert colors at Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area
The Flaming Gorge Reservoir was created in the early 1960s with the construction of the Flaming Gorge Dam. The lake now extends for 91 miles, with its southern portion spilling over into Utah. While the reservoir is relatively new, the sandstone surrounding the gorge itself is about 300 million years old. The canyon was named for its vivid colors by explorer John Wesley Powel during an expedition in 1869.
Given the lake's size, it should come as no surprise that waterborne activities head up the list of things to do. The reservoir is a boater's paradise, many of whom come to experience the contrast between the mesas and high desert terrain found in the lake's northern end and the narrow canyons, forests, and multichromatic rock formations of the southern region. Waterskiing and wakeboarding are popular activities, and there are also a number of campgrounds that can only be accessed from the water, making it the perfect spot for overnight boat excursions.
Fishing draws some of the most visitors. The waters of the Flaming Gorge Reservoir are home to kokanee salmon and monster lake trout, some of which reach sizes of up to 50 pounds. The local guides from Recon Angling offer half- and full-day trips for anyone hoping to hook into a trophy fish on the lake. For fly-fishing action, head below the dam, where the free-flowing Green River holds healthy populations of fat trout ready to bite your bug.
Outdoor adventure on the edge of Flaming Gorge
Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area boasts hundreds of miles of trails for hikers and mountain bikers, as well as those keen to get out there on horseback. Situated on the Utah side of the tracks is the Canyon Rim Trail, a 4.5-mile out-and-back route that offers sweeping views of the turquoise waters at the bottom of the 1,400-feet deep canyon. The Tamarack Lake Trail is a 2.8-mile loop that takes you through pine forest and hits two lakes, while the Dowd Mountain to Hideout Canyon hike is a more challenging, 10-mile round-trip jaunt.
Similar to the mesmerizing Horseshoe Bend (one of the most photographed destinations in Arizona), Flaming Gorge is an extremely aesthetic place. It is also rich in wildlife, which makes it popular with photographers. Common species include Rocky Mountain elk, mule deer, bighorn sheep, pronghorns, moose, wild horses, and black bears. For birders, keep your binoculars on hand to spot bald eagles, osprey, turkey vultures, and more.
While the gorge draws crowds looking to cool off in the summer, it's also worth checking out come winter. Much of the region is blanketed with snow, transforming it into a winter dreamland. This makes it ideal for activities such as skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. For another terrific American gorge experience, check out one of the West's greatest stretches of river situated between Yellowstone and Glacier National Park.