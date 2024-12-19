Discover Beautiful Coastlines And Indigenous Culture At These Uncrowded Australian Islands

Australia is certainly an amazing place for people who are craving experiences that are a little off-the-beaten-path. Although the country has plenty of bustling metropolises (like the city of Melbourne that is similar to Paris), travelers should also take advantage of the vast amount of natural settings Australia has to offer, including some remote locations that you won't find in your typical travel guide. For instance, if you're looking for a place that very few people have actually been to, head to Australia's Tiwi Islands off the northern coast.

There are two Tiwi islands: Melville and Bathurst. Melville is the larger of the two, and neither of them is owned by the Australian government. Rather, the Tiwi people own the islands. Since the land is incredibly important to the Indigenous people, tourists must get a permit from the council to visit, which can take at least 30 days to arrange. Once you have access, you will likely get there by boat from the town of Darwin, which is only about 50 miles away. Darwin is also very close to Kakadu National Park, one of the world's most dangerous that is full of deadly wildlife.

Even though it's not the easiest destination to get to, you can still find unique accommodations and experiences on the island. Given the Tiwi Islands' natural beauty and distinctive culture, it's no wonder the area is also called the "Island of Smiles."