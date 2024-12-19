Discover Beautiful Coastlines And Indigenous Culture At These Uncrowded Australian Islands
Australia is certainly an amazing place for people who are craving experiences that are a little off-the-beaten-path. Although the country has plenty of bustling metropolises (like the city of Melbourne that is similar to Paris), travelers should also take advantage of the vast amount of natural settings Australia has to offer, including some remote locations that you won't find in your typical travel guide. For instance, if you're looking for a place that very few people have actually been to, head to Australia's Tiwi Islands off the northern coast.
There are two Tiwi islands: Melville and Bathurst. Melville is the larger of the two, and neither of them is owned by the Australian government. Rather, the Tiwi people own the islands. Since the land is incredibly important to the Indigenous people, tourists must get a permit from the council to visit, which can take at least 30 days to arrange. Once you have access, you will likely get there by boat from the town of Darwin, which is only about 50 miles away. Darwin is also very close to Kakadu National Park, one of the world's most dangerous that is full of deadly wildlife.
Even though it's not the easiest destination to get to, you can still find unique accommodations and experiences on the island. Given the Tiwi Islands' natural beauty and distinctive culture, it's no wonder the area is also called the "Island of Smiles."
The Tiwi Islands are the perfect destination to experience Aboriginal culture
About 90% of people who live on the Tiwi Islands are of Aboriginal descent, so one of the best things to do while you're there is to totally immerse yourself in the culture. You can find traditional Tiwi works around the art centers on the islands, including carvings, pottery, paintings, and woven baskets. The Jilamara and Munupi arts and crafts associations are on Melville Island, while Tiwi Design and Ngaruwanajirri are on Bathurst Island. Tiwi art features images of wildlife and beautiful, intricate patterns of dots, lines, and other graphics that create one-of-a-kind pieces. You can also book guided tours around the island to see the Indigenous art and learn more about Tiwi culture as a whole. Booking these tours from Darwin is also a good way to avoid having to arrange a visitor's permit by yourself.
The Tiwi people and their culture are not often talked about outside Australia, so getting a glimpse into their daily life can be a singular encounter that few travelers get to experience. In addition to the wide variety of art, tourists who take a Tiwi cultural tour may also get to see and experience their ways of life, like hearing folkloric stories and oral histories with locals. Many tours also allow you to witness Tiwi artists at work. Some tours may take you to Tiwi communities to experience dancing, smoking, and tea-making ceremonies. Local companies like SeaLink, AAT Kings, and Tiwi By Design can organize these tours.
The Tiwi Islands have gorgeous scenery and fascinating wildlife
If you're looking to spend a little time on the beach, Tiwi Island Retreat is a popular accommodation that allows you to stay right by the water (and also has a pool). Some other lodges and camps are geared toward outdoor adventurers, as the Tiwi Islands are famous for their fishing and wildlife excursions.
With so much beautiful natural scenery, it's hard not to want to get out onto the water. Some of the more common fish species you can find are barramundi, golden snapper, and giant trevally, among others. Taking a boat or helicopter tour is also a great way to see the unspoiled marine life. In terms of animals that you might see, the Tiwi Islands are particularly known for their sea turtles, water buffaloes, manta rays, dugongs, and dolphins.
Further inland, there are plenty of opportunities to go bird-watching. More than 130 types of birds have been known to visit or live on the Tiwi Islands, like the azure kingfisher and Tiwi hooded robin (which is an endangered species that cannot be seen anywhere else). In addition, there are also lots of native Australian wallabies and crocodiles. The country is home to many unique animals, so it's important to familiarize yourself with Australia's most dangerous wildlife and how to avoid it on your vacation.