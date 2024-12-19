The Gorgeous Australian Region For An 'Ultimate Family Adventure' Exploding With Tropical Beauty
Australia is an expansive paradise for tourists from around the world, with tons of amazing locations to check out. For some people visiting Australia, it can be daunting deciding where to go during your trip. Many vacations begin in Sydney and the nearby Blue Mountains, renowned for thrilling hikes and pretty waterfalls, while other visitors head directly to the country's gorgeous beaches or to the legendary Australian outback. But without a doubt, one natural wonder that you can't skip is Australia's legendary Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef system. The Great Barrier Reef covers more than 1,250 miles of Australian coastline and is home to an astounding array of marine life that will astound both underwater aficionados and curious tourists alike.
One awesome underrated option to explore the iconic Great Barrier Reef is by heading towards the rugged region of North Queensland, where along with some amazing snorkeling, scuba diving, and water activities, you can also experience some of Australia's most impressive inland nature and wildlife. North Queensland truly has it all. In fact, National Geographic called North Queensland "the ultimate family adventure" because of its limitless variety of exciting and beautiful experiences available in the region during your vacation.
Before traveling to North Queensland, prepare yourself by learning about Australia's most dangerous wildlife and how to avoid it on your vacation. Then, here's everything else you need to know about exploring the amazing and wild North Queensland area.
Your gateway to the rainforest and the barrier reef
The perfect starting point to explore vast North Queensland is the seaside city of Cairns, a beautiful and hip metropolis of roughly 164 thousand people. Located 1,440 miles or so from Sydney, Cairns is accessible via airplane in about 3 hours, or if you have more time, take a slow drive over a few days on the beautiful coastal highway north. Cairns is famous for its access to the Great Barrier Reef and hip nightlife, but it's also just the beginning of your adventure in North Queensland.
One great day trip from Cairns is the bohemian town of Kuranda, nestled in the nearby rainforest. Take the nearly 5-mile-long Skyrail Cable Car over the lush jungle below, with epic views of the ocean and mountains along the way. Kuranda is a great place to buy souvenirs from the various markets and cool shops. Return in the afternoon by train through the rainforest, which is also loaded with amazing views of the region's nature.
After enjoying Cairns, move on to your next location: Port Douglas. This quaint town is about 40 miles north on the coastal highway and is located close to some of the best beaches in all of Australia. A great day trip is further up the coast to Cape Tribulation, a stunning yet dangerous Australian Beach, where you need to be cautious. Some other great beaches to check out in North Queensland closer to Port Douglas are Newell Beach, Four Mile Beach, and Thala Beach.
Rainforest fun for the whole family
From Cairns, Port Douglas, and Cape Tribulation, there are tons of amazing options for going diving and snorkling on the Great Barrier Reef, as well as exploring the rugged nature of North Queensland, especially in the Daintree Rainforest. One unforgettable option is to go on a boat cruise on the Daintree River, where you will see some of the regions incredible wildlife. Definitely keep an eye out for crocodiles! Thrill-seekers should also consider visiting the Daintree Treetops Zipline, where you can soar over the rainforest. The two-hour-long guided zipline tours are definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Mossman Gorge is another can't miss location in the Daintree Rainforest. There is lots of great hiking around the gorge, but for a really unique experience, consider the Ngadiku Dreamtime Walk. This guided nighttime walk is a great way to learn about the Indigenous history of the region. Another exceptional option is a traditional Kuku Yalanji smoking ceremony, a welcoming purification ritual that is said to cleanse people of bad spirits.
If you're considering staying longer in North Queensland, there are a number of other great national parks in the region as well like Lizard Island National Park, Staaten River National Park, and the Undara Volcanic National Park. Undara Volcanic National Park is an amazing reserve filled with caves you can explore that is home to one of the world's longest lava tubes.