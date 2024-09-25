Hidden On New Jersey's Coast Is A Beach Town Full Of Shops, Food, And Historic Charm
Ever heard of the town dubbed the "Jewel of the Jersey Shore?" No, it's not the lively city of Asbury Park or the quaint enclave of Cape May. It's a town with no more than 2,800 residents. A town brimming with stunning multimillion dollar Victorian mansions, a quaint-as-can-be main street, and a serene stretch of sandy shore. I happen to live right next to it and have been visiting since I was a kid.
Nestled in Monmouth County and established in the late 1800s, the borough of Spring Lake is as charming as they come. There's a reason (or several) this spot made it onto Travel + Leisure's "10 Best New Jersey Beach Towns" list and has been likened to Newport, Rhode Island. The busy season in Spring Lake runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, like in most Jersey Shore towns. However, September (colloquially known as "locals summer") brings warm, sunny days, with average temps around 75 degrees Fahrenheit.
Spend the day meandering main street
The core stretch of Spring Lake's main street, otherwise known as Third Avenue, runs from Madison to Passaic. While it's less than a quarter of a mile long, Third Avenue is bursting with dozens of shops, restaurants, and cafés. For clothing, you'll want to pop into the likes of Faherty, Bare Wires Surf Shop, and Dune + Salt. Grab a quick coffee at Noon or Driftwood. For trendy gifts and housewares, try Artisan Spirit and Terra Earth + Surf.
Lunch or dinner at Spring Lake Seafood is non-negotiable. The chef here works directly with local fisheries to procure the freshest seafood around. Fluke Milanese and the spicy lobster crunch roll are standout plates. At the north end of Third Avenue, the owners of Faherty – who grew up in Spring Lake — recently opened the coastal chic all-day café and market, Sun & Waves.
It might be a little off the main street, but Hoffman's Ice Cream cannot be missed on a trip to Spring Lake. The original Point Pleasant location opened in 1976, and the Spring Lake location opened 10 years later. All of their double-scoop-worthy ice cream is homemade, and you'll typically find more than 35 to choose from.
A serene two-mile stretch of sand and sea
"The shore" in New Jersey can mean a lot of things, depending on who you ask. Technically, the New Jersey coastline stretches for 130 miles along the Atlantic Ocean and is made up of countless sandy locales, some of which stretch on for miles, like Long Beach Island, and others, like Avon-by-the-Sea, that span only a dozen or so streets. Spring Lake falls somewhere in between. The serene boardwalk lingers for nearly two miles and boasts only two buildings: the north and south end pavilions, both with members-only swimming pools, small snack bars, and public restrooms. The sand is extremely pristine, as no coolers or eating is allowed on the beach. (You'll have to post up at one of the boardwalk's picnic benches for lunch.) A daily pass to Spring Lake costs $12 per person, which is the same price as nearby Belmar, a perpetually more crowded beach.
Certain parts of Spring Lake's beach are dedicated to surfing, both pros and novices alike. For those who are new to the sport and need some tips for tackling the waves, there's Hammer Surf School. Hammer offers a variety of group lessons (adults, teens, and kids) and private lessons. The school even offers surf therapy lessons to children and adults with special needs.
Animal lovers will also have even more reasons to visit Spring Lake Beach. On several recent trips to the beach, I spotted pods of dolphins swimming just off the shore. And at the northern tip of Spring Lake's beach, you'll find an off-leash haven for pups rolling in the sand and catching tennis balls in the waves. Dogs are allowed on the beach from sunrise to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to sunset from May 15 through September 30.