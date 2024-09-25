Hidden On New Jersey's Coast Is A Beach Town Full Of Shops, Food, And Historic Charm

"The shore" in New Jersey can mean a lot of things, depending on who you ask. Technically, the New Jersey coastline stretches for 130 miles along the Atlantic Ocean and is made up of countless sandy locales, some of which stretch on for miles, like Long Beach Island, and others, like Avon-by-the-Sea, that span only a dozen or so streets. Spring Lake falls somewhere in between. The serene boardwalk lingers for nearly two miles and boasts only two buildings: the north and south end pavilions, both with members-only swimming pools, small snack bars, and public restrooms. The sand is extremely pristine, as no coolers or eating is allowed on the beach. (You'll have to post up at one of the boardwalk's picnic benches for lunch.) A daily pass to Spring Lake costs $12 per person, which is the same price as nearby Belmar, a perpetually more crowded beach.

Certain parts of Spring Lake's beach are dedicated to surfing, both pros and novices alike. For those who are new to the sport and need some tips for tackling the waves, there's Hammer Surf School. Hammer offers a variety of group lessons (adults, teens, and kids) and private lessons. The school even offers surf therapy lessons to children and adults with special needs.

Animal lovers will also have even more reasons to visit Spring Lake Beach. On several recent trips to the beach, I spotted pods of dolphins swimming just off the shore. And at the northern tip of Spring Lake's beach, you'll find an off-leash haven for pups rolling in the sand and catching tennis balls in the waves. Dogs are allowed on the beach from sunrise to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to sunset from May 15 through September 30.

