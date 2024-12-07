14 Best Things You Can't Skip On A Vacation To Philadelphia

Whether you enjoy visiting world-class museums, exploring a city's art world, spending time in nature, or diving into a city's food scene, Philadelphia has something for every kind of traveler. Not to mention that it's one of the best places to visit if you're interested in history, considering it is known as the birthplace of the United States, and all. Arguably one of the most underrated cities, you're sure to have an amazing time no matter what you do, but it's safe to say that you'll want to tick off some Philadelphia must-sees, while you're there.

We've rounded up some of the city's most unmissable experiences, from iconic destinations to more underrated spots. We've used our personal experience to recommend the very best that Philly has to offer, while also relying on the help of other travelers, too. We've used tourism sites, Reddit threads, Tripadvisor reviews, and destination sites to round out our recommendations, verify our facts, and ensure that we're helping you have the very best Philadelphia vacation.