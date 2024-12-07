14 Best Things You Can't Skip On A Vacation To Philadelphia
Whether you enjoy visiting world-class museums, exploring a city's art world, spending time in nature, or diving into a city's food scene, Philadelphia has something for every kind of traveler. Not to mention that it's one of the best places to visit if you're interested in history, considering it is known as the birthplace of the United States, and all. Arguably one of the most underrated cities, you're sure to have an amazing time no matter what you do, but it's safe to say that you'll want to tick off some Philadelphia must-sees, while you're there.
We've rounded up some of the city's most unmissable experiences, from iconic destinations to more underrated spots. We've used our personal experience to recommend the very best that Philly has to offer, while also relying on the help of other travelers, too. We've used tourism sites, Reddit threads, Tripadvisor reviews, and destination sites to round out our recommendations, verify our facts, and ensure that we're helping you have the very best Philadelphia vacation.
Reading Terminal Market
One of Philadelphia's oldest public markets is a must during any trip. Reading Terminal Market first opened in 1893, and has since become beloved by locals and tourists alike. Today, you can find over 75 family-owned small businesses selling everything from sandwiches to barbecue to gyros, and much more. Of its many vendors, two are descendants of the market's original stand holders. Its wide array of cuisines means there's something for everyone, whether you're in the mood for sushi, falafel, or even Pennsylvania Dutch — plus, you get to knock a Philly institution off of your bucket list.
If you're overwhelmed by options, a roast pork and beef combo sandwich from Tommy DiNic's is a Philly classic. If you're craving something sweet, grab a cinnamon-scented apple dumpling from Dutch Eating Place, an Amish and Mennonite-led spot. There's plenty to peruse apart from food, as well. You can find vendors selling handcrafted jewelry and art, candles, flowers, and other gift items.
Historic Old City
Philadelphia not only is the country's most walkable city, but it's also incredibly rich in history, and one of the best places to experience some of it is in the Old City. Home to a number of boutiques, eateries, and galleries, not to mention some of the country's most charming cobblestone streets, this is a neighborhood steeped in history and beauty. Art lovers should plan to visit on the first Friday of the month, when there's a year-round art walk.
If you're looking for some historic sightseeing, the Betsy Ross House is a popular destination. Here, you can explore the circa-1740 home, learn about the legendary seamstress's life, and see where the country's first flag was allegedly sewn. You can also pay a visit to Christ Church, which was founded in 1695 and hosted Presidents George Washington and John Adams.and signers of the Declaration of Independence. You can even see the grave of Benjamin Franklin and other Declaration of Independence signers in the church's burial grounds. And definitely don't miss a walk down the picturesque Elfreth Alley, or a stop at its museum if visiting during the weekend when it's open.
Philly's food scene
We'll just come out and say it: Philadelphia is one of the most underrated foodie destinations. From its diverse array of cuisines, to its impressive number of James Beard recognitions (nearly 70, and that's just in the past five years), and of course, iconic foods, exploring its food scene is one of the best parts of a trip to Philadelphia. "Many different cuisines are represented with high quality, yet affordable restaurants," explained one Redditor. "There is everything to be had from fine dining, to BYOBs (where Philly excels compared to everywhere else I've been), and hole in the wall spots ... I don't know how Philly flies so under the radar."
As for what to try in Philadelphia, you're probably already familiar with the cheesesteak, which comes with thinly sliced beef, cheese (provolone, American or Cheez Whiz), and optional grilled onions. Hoagies and roast pork sandwiches are also Philly classics, as are soft pretzels (with spicy brown mustard, of course), and water ice, which is similar to an Italian ice. And if you're looking for international cuisines while here, then you're in luck. Philly excels in Cambodian, Vietnamese, Ethiopian, Middle Eastern, Mexican, and Georgian food, just to name a few.
Philadelphia Museum of Art
One of the country's largest art museums is none other than the Philadelphia Museum of Art. With 200 galleries, this place really is massive — but the good news is that an admission ticket allows you to visit two consecutive days. There's art spanning from the ancient world, through the medieval period, to the Renaissance, the Impressionist movement, up till today. Notable pieces include work by Renoir, van Gogh and Picasso, a 14th-century Buddhist temple, a sculpture garden, and even a suit and armor collection. Plus, there's even Grace Kelly's royal wedding dress, and in true Philly fashion, a collection of art solely depicting Ben Franklin.
"This is a terrific museum and one that should be at the top of your list of things to do in this beautiful city," said a reviewer on Tripadvisor. "We spent hours here and I wished we had more time to explore even more." Regular adult admission is $30, or $14 with a student ID. The museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Italian Market
While Reading Terminal Market is perhaps more well known, the Italian Market, a Philly institution that's been open since the 19th century, is a diverse foodie paradise you shouldn't skip. The Italian Market first opened up in the mid to late 1880s, when a boarding house was opened in the neighborhood for the Italian community, attracting numerous businesses to what would become one of the country's largest continuous outdoor markets. Although its roots are of course, Italian, today, its nearly 200 businesses include an array of vendors, shops, and restaurants, serving not only Italian fare, but Mexican, Vietnamese, Korean, and more. It's also worth mentioning that two of the city's most famous cheesesteak spots are also here, Pat's and Geno's.
"It's an icon of all things Italian," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The food, butcher shops, bakeries, cheeses, fish, seafood and shops. It's truly an experience to visit the market and enjoy all these things."
Rittenhouse Square
Right in the heart of one of the city's most upscale neighborhoods, Rittenhouse Square is the ultimate people-watching destination. It's one of the five open-space parks throughout Philadelphia originally planned by city founder William Penn in the 17th century, and is a popular destination for relaxing, reading, painting, or picnicking. The picturesque plaza is lined with trees, and has numerous sculptures, mostly depicting ancient Greeks, throughout, along with decorative, old-fashioned lamps, along with a reflective pool.
On weekends, you may see vendors selling things like produce and other goods, and the park hosts other events throughout the year such as the Rittenhouse Square Spring Festival and the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show in the fall. The Rittenhouse Square Christmas Tree Lighting then kicks off the holiday season, and spectators can see the park illuminated with 5,000 holiday lights. "In a city that can get hectic, this area feels like an oasis," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor.
Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site
Considered to be one of the most haunted places in the world, the Eastern State Penitentiary, which opened in 1829, was the first of its kind — a prison deliberately designed to truly inspire regret amongst its prisoners. Despite its controversial practices, prisons around the world were modeled after Eastern State, which became one of the most expensive and famous prisons of its time. Apart from its dark history, it was also recognized as an architectural marvel, even implementing running water and central heat before the White House.
Over the years, it held infamous figures including Alphonse "Scarface" Capone, Chicago's well-known mob boss, and William Francis "Slick Willie" Sutton, one of the country's most prominent bank robbers. Its system of forced confinement with solitude was thankfully left behind in 1913, and the prison was ultimately closed in 1970 and abandoned by the following year. In the '90s, it opened for historic tours, and today, funds raised support Eastern State's new mission: interpreting the legacy of criminal justice reform.
Eastern State Penitentiary is haunting, fascinating, and absolutely worth visiting. One admission ticket includes all of the prison's daytime programming, which includes an audio tour (narrated by actor Steve Buscemi, by the way), mini tours, art installations, and exhibits.
Independence National Historical Park
Philadelphia may be considered the birthplace of the country, but Independence National Historical Park is known as the birthplace of American democracy. There's plenty to see within this 51-acre park for history buffs, starting with Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence was signed, and where representatives later met to lay the framework for the Constitution. (Did we mention that Philly is one of America's cheapest spots to be a tourist?) Of course, we also have to mention the famous Liberty Bell too, which can be visited for free. (Although past visitors say that the line moves quickly, if you don't feel like waiting, just take a look at the Liberty Bell from a window outside the Liberty Bell Center.)
Although these are the most iconic fixtures of the park, there are also destinations like Carpenters' Hall and Philadelphia's Old City Hall, where the First Continental Congress and The Supreme Court of the United States first met, respectively. You can also see where George Washington and John Adams lived during their presidencies (before Adams moved to the White House in 1800). Plus, there's Benjamin Franklin's house, and the First and Second Bank buildings.
Philadelphia's Magic Gardens
Philadelphia has a vibrant and active arts community, and one of the best places to get a taste of it is at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. Originally created by artist Isaiah Zagar but now operated by a nonprofit, the Magic Gardens are located on South Street, one of the city's most famous streets, known for its cultural diversity, history, restaurants and bars, and as an artistic hub. Within the eclectic gardens, handmade tiles, bottles, bicycle wheels, mirror, and international folk art are used to create an immersive, mosaic-covered experience, which includes two indoor galleries and an outdoor sculpture garden.
The Magic Gardens are closed on Tuesdays. It's recommended that you purchase your tickets ahead of time, as they frequently sell out. "The work that must have gone into this art installation is unimaginable," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "It was such an amazing experience to be surrounded by art. As much as I love traditional museums, this was such a cool change of [pace], like nothing I've ever seen."
Longwood Gardens
If you're willing to venture a bit outside of Philly, Longwood Gardens is an unmissable oasis. Just an hour outside of the city and first founded in 1906, this world-renowned institution has an impressive 1,100 acres of acres of outdoor and indoor gardens, fountains, meadows and woodlands. There's over 10,000 plant species here, some of which date back to 1798, when trees were planted on the land.
From the picturesque, fountain-filled Italian Water Garden, to the tropical rainforest-inspired Cascade Garden, Longwood Gardens is full of gorgeous spots to explore. There are also lots of events held throughout the year, from educational programs, gardening demonstrations, concerts, holiday events, and many more. "I've been to a lot of botanical gardens in my travels and Longwood is easily the most beautiful that I've ever seen, hands down," said one Redditor.
Shofuso Japanese House and Gardens
This gem tucked away in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park is under-the-radar and more than worth a visit. This traditional-style Japanese house and garden is filled with beauty and charm, from its koi pond, weeping cherry tree, tiered waterfall, and 17th century-style architecture. The home was built in Japan using traditional materials and techniques, and was sent to the Museum of Modern Art in New York before coming to Philadelphia.
If you visit during the spring, don't miss the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia, held every April. Admission is by timed ticket only, and keep in mind that you will have to remove your shoes to enter the house (socks are required). "What a beautiful, serene, calm place," said a past visitor on Tripadvisor. "An absolute joy to escape for a short while."
South Street
South Street is one of the most vibrant pockets of Philly — it's edgy, it's funky, and it's an absolute must. "South Street is like a vein, it carries the blood and life," as one Tripadvisor reviewer poetically put it. "It's the major entertainment and social thoroughfare of South Philadelphia."
With that said, this 14-block-or-so street is one of the best areas for wandering around and exploring. There are so many (as in, over 300) shops and thrift stores, and over 60 eateries, bars, and more. It's the place to be if you'd like to get a cheesesteak or a slice of pizza, do some thrift shopping, or hear some live music. It's famously artsy and eclectic, and is where you can find Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. If you'd like to learn about the area's cultural roots, take a self-guided Black History on South Street tour, to uncover some of the street's best street art, landmarks, and historic sites.
Franklin Institute
If you're traveling with kids, the Franklin Institute is one of the best destinations to visit in Philly. In fact, it's the most visited museum in all of Pennsylvania, and is one of the country's oldest science and technology centers, dating all the way back to 1824, and officially opening to the public as a museum in 1934, as a self-proclaimed "Wonderland of Science." Since then, it's become a beloved spot largely due to its approach to hands-on learning, making it an amazing destination if visiting with children.
Its exhibits cover everything from the mysteries of the universe to the human body, and include plenty of interactive exhibits, science demonstrations, and planetarium shows. "Have been going to the Franklin Institute since I was in grade school," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "It is a Philadelphia gem."
Mütter Museum
One of Philadelphia's most unique museums is the Mütter Museum, a must for anyone who appreciates oddities or is interested in the medical field. The museum first opened in 1863, thanks to a generous contribution from local physician Thomas Mütter, who donated $30,000 and his 1,700-item personal collection — which consisted of bones, plaster casts, medical illustrations, among other things — prior to his death. The collection has been substantially expanded over the past couple centuries, and now includes over 20,000 medical-related items.
Expect to see preserved abnormal body parts, human skulls, and diseased organs, along with other historic marvels, such as Marie Curie's electrometer, cells from Albert Einstein's brain, and the plaster death cast made of conjoined twins Chang and Eng Bunker in 1874 after their autopsy (which happened in the museum). While this museum may not be for everybody (and isn't recommended for children under the age of 10 for its potentially disturbing nature), it is certainly a memorable experience for those who do visit. "You need to see this," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Very educational, thought provoking, and beyond interesting. Just go!"
Methodology
Philadelphia is full of sightseeing, cultural landmarks, food destinations, and artistic sites, and we relied on our personal experience to narrow down Philly's lengthy list of amazing things to do. We also utilized the experience of other travelers, particularly when it comes to Tripadvisor reviews and Reddit threads, to ensure that our recommendations are worthwhile. Additionally, we made sure to fact-check all of our information on tourism and destination sites, and include a well-rounded range of activities, including museums, historic sites, outdoor destinations, and cultural spots.