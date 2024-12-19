The Sleepy Canal Town In Norway That Transforms Into A Magical Winter Wonderland

Norway's coastal town of Kristiansand is a vibrant summer destination, with locals and visitors alike flocking to enjoy the sun, sand, and watersports. Named after its founder, King Christian IV of Denmark and Norway, Kristiansand is located in the Sørlandet region in the south, where the Otra River meets the North Sea. Given its southerly location, droves of vacationers come to Kristiansand for the summer months to lounge on the white sugar sands of Bystranda, a beach backed by palm trees. However, winter brings an extra magical sensation.

It's no wonder why Norway is one of Rick Steves' favorite places in Europe. The bustling fishing quay and market Fiskebrygga, a popular summer haunt, is equally stunning in winter. The red and orange wooden facades sparkle under a dusting of snow, rivaling the historic wharf of Bergen, the city with the world's largest gingerbread town. Watch fishing boats cruise the canals of the fishing pier while warming your belly with a plate of steaming seafood at one of the dockside restaurants. Later, venture into the city center to see the renowned Kristiansand Cathedral, where a 230-foot tower shines against the grey winter skies. Experience the magic of Kristiansand as it transforms into an icy wonderland for the winter months.