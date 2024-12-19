The Sleepy Canal Town In Norway That Transforms Into A Magical Winter Wonderland
Norway's coastal town of Kristiansand is a vibrant summer destination, with locals and visitors alike flocking to enjoy the sun, sand, and watersports. Named after its founder, King Christian IV of Denmark and Norway, Kristiansand is located in the Sørlandet region in the south, where the Otra River meets the North Sea. Given its southerly location, droves of vacationers come to Kristiansand for the summer months to lounge on the white sugar sands of Bystranda, a beach backed by palm trees. However, winter brings an extra magical sensation.
It's no wonder why Norway is one of Rick Steves' favorite places in Europe. The bustling fishing quay and market Fiskebrygga, a popular summer haunt, is equally stunning in winter. The red and orange wooden facades sparkle under a dusting of snow, rivaling the historic wharf of Bergen, the city with the world's largest gingerbread town. Watch fishing boats cruise the canals of the fishing pier while warming your belly with a plate of steaming seafood at one of the dockside restaurants. Later, venture into the city center to see the renowned Kristiansand Cathedral, where a 230-foot tower shines against the grey winter skies. Experience the magic of Kristiansand as it transforms into an icy wonderland for the winter months.
A winter wonderland in Kristiansand
A dusting of snow brings this enchanting coastal city to life with winter magic. If you're visiting in December, be sure to check out Krisitiansand's Christmas market. It features traditional stalls glimmering with fairy lights and laden with handicrafts and festive sweets. Nearby, the Town Hall Quarter offers a free exhibition of Christmas trees, from stately spruces decorated by kindergarteners to historically ornamented evergreens. The exhibition also includes the Blue Cross tree, where visitors can donate gifts so all local children can experience the thrill of opening presents on Christmas morning.
Another of Kristiansand's most popular winter activities is the Kompis Ice Skating Rink. Lined by historic buildings and the sparkling Christmas market, this artificial ice skating rink is the perfect spot for pros and novices to partake in some winter fun. Bring your skates along, or rent a pair on-site from Skøyte-BUA for an afternoon or evening of gliding across the glassy rink.
Other highlights in Kristiansand
Kristiansand has a thriving arts scene, so don't miss out on two of the area's best museums. The stark Kunstsilo shines on the banks of Odderøya, a small island just off of central Kristiansand. Formerly a grain silo, this striking white building is now an important arts and culture center, housing the largest collection of Nordic modernist art in the world. In addition to its artistic accolades, Time named Kunstsilo one of the World's Greatest Places of 2024. Peruse the silo's three permanent galleries, or kick back with a cocktail on the rooftop bar while enjoying panoramic views. Back in town, another gem is just a stone's throw from the cathedral, the Kristiansand Kunsthall. This bright, modern gallery features rotating exhibitions from local and international artists. Best of all, it's free to visit.
Finally, no visit to Kristiansand is complete without wandering the charming Posebyen, an alluring old town populated by white wooden houses. These homes miraculously survived a city-wide fire in 1892, making this enchanting area a journey back in time. Stop by the Odd Bakery for a taste of Norway's southern hospitality and delicious artisan baked goods. Sink your teeth into a kanelbolle, or cinnamon bun, one of the country's best-loved pastries, while enjoying Krisitansand's magical wintery landscape. Following your time in Kristiansand, escape to the captivating Tromsø, the unsung "Paris of the North," with tasty food and high-class fashion amidst dog-sledding and the northern lights.