In Between San Francisco And Napa Is Boutique-Filled Port City Called The 'Jewel Of The Bay Area'

There is an underrated northern California spot you're probably missing out on. In Solano County, north of Oakland and Berkeley, is the city of Benicia, which refers to itself as the "jewel" of the Bay Area. And maybe it is!

Nestled on the Carquinez Strait, Benicia is a bustling hub of unique boutiques and cool restaurants. Plus, this quiet seaside town of about 26,000 residents enjoys epic views. So, those who want to be close to the Bay Area's main cities without paying exorbitant prices, must consider Benicia. It's also just a 40-minute drive to Napa's trendy downtown, making it the perfect branching-off spot to the nearby wine country.