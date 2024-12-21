In Between San Francisco And Napa Is Boutique-Filled Port City Called The 'Jewel Of The Bay Area'
There is an underrated northern California spot you're probably missing out on. In Solano County, north of Oakland and Berkeley, is the city of Benicia, which refers to itself as the "jewel" of the Bay Area. And maybe it is!
Nestled on the Carquinez Strait, Benicia is a bustling hub of unique boutiques and cool restaurants. Plus, this quiet seaside town of about 26,000 residents enjoys epic views. So, those who want to be close to the Bay Area's main cities without paying exorbitant prices, must consider Benicia. It's also just a 40-minute drive to Napa's trendy downtown, making it the perfect branching-off spot to the nearby wine country.
The former state capital of California
Founded in 1847, Benicia briefly served as the state capital of California from 1853 to 1854. From then on, it was a historically important port on the Pacific coast for inland California. History buffs should check out Benicia Capitol State Historic Park, which is home to a museum in the former state capitol building that served as California's third seat of government.
Benicia's history is on full display in the spring when locals open up their houses to the Benicia Historical Society, which puts on Vintage Home and Garden tours of the town's most impressively preserved residences from the early 19th century.
But Benicia isn't just a relic of the past. Today it is a trendy Bay Area scene with shopping, art galleries, and bohemian vibes. It's particularly scenic around the gorgeous waterfront, which is lined with independent businesses, parks, and views.
First Street is the first place to find fun
Benicia is a haven for those who want to shop until they drop. The place to start is definitely First Street, where there are a number of shops selling everything from hip clothes to eco-friendly beauty products. One must-hit location is Bookshop Benicia, an indie book lover's dream with a great selection of titles to browse while in town.
There are lots of places to eat and drink in Benicia as well, especially in and around First Street. Get a table on the relaxed patio at Lucca Bar & Grill for traditional American favorites or grab some Hawaiian grub at Got Plate Lunch. One iconic joint overlooking the water is Sailor Jack's, a local staple inside a restored sea captain's home from the 1860s. Wine enthusiasts should also keep an eye out for the popular Wine Walk, a tasting event held on First Street a few times a year.
If you're looking for other off-the-beaten-path destinations in the area, consider Yerba Buena Island, one of San Francisco's newest parks. Another great excursion in the city is searching for the San Francisco Bay's beautiful secret swings.