Napa's Trendy Downtown Has Award-Winning Wines, Chic Shops, Eclectic Art, And Unmatched Food

Napa Valley is more than just rolling hills and endless rows of grape plants used to create delicious local wines. Though varietals are one of the main reasons people visit, they might be surprised that there's an elegant-yet-vibrant downtown area full of activities. When you think of Napa, you probably picture an agricultural California village that transports you to Tuscany, but this section of the region is more like New England-style architecture standing tall over the scenic Bay Area.

Its riverfront views add an elevated touch to the many bars, restaurants, and boutiques that line up along it, and some of these establishments use Napa's landscape to their advantage. Carpe Diem Wine Bar, for example, is a farm-to-table kitchen with a quality-assured menu, including items like a summer risotto and 24-hour braised short rib. It also has dozens of Napa's local wines on its extensive list.

Of course, since it's Napa Valley, sampling the area's award-winning grapes is part of the adventure when visiting. After all, 400 wineries are planted within the city limits, so visitors would be remiss not to experience at least one tasting. Take a trip on the Napa Valley Wine Train, or head to Compline on First Street for authentic Californian cuisine paired with your favorite glass of red or white. After all, locals rave about First Street not for its grape production but for its stylish shops and unique attractions.

