Napa's Trendy Downtown Has Award-Winning Wines, Chic Shops, Eclectic Art, And Unmatched Food
Napa Valley is more than just rolling hills and endless rows of grape plants used to create delicious local wines. Though varietals are one of the main reasons people visit, they might be surprised that there's an elegant-yet-vibrant downtown area full of activities. When you think of Napa, you probably picture an agricultural California village that transports you to Tuscany, but this section of the region is more like New England-style architecture standing tall over the scenic Bay Area.
Its riverfront views add an elevated touch to the many bars, restaurants, and boutiques that line up along it, and some of these establishments use Napa's landscape to their advantage. Carpe Diem Wine Bar, for example, is a farm-to-table kitchen with a quality-assured menu, including items like a summer risotto and 24-hour braised short rib. It also has dozens of Napa's local wines on its extensive list.
Of course, since it's Napa Valley, sampling the area's award-winning grapes is part of the adventure when visiting. After all, 400 wineries are planted within the city limits, so visitors would be remiss not to experience at least one tasting. Take a trip on the Napa Valley Wine Train, or head to Compline on First Street for authentic Californian cuisine paired with your favorite glass of red or white. After all, locals rave about First Street not for its grape production but for its stylish shops and unique attractions.
Downtown Napa goes beyond wine
First Street in Downtown Napa is a bustling area featuring popular chain retail stores and unique local businesses, a place that gives a small-town community a big city heart. Start your day at a locally recommended establishment, Napastak, for a creamy iced coffee and a quick bite. Then, spend the day at the farmer's market strolling around Oxbow Public Market, or make your custom shade of lip gloss at Lip Lab to give you a unique souvenir to take home.
"DO Napa," as the locals call it, also has a thriving arts and culture scene. You can check out the toy museum, for example, which is home to over 500 antique collectibles created between the 1890s and the 1960s. The good spirits continue to flow at the town's Psychic Crystal Art Gallery, where you can see massive stones, such as amethyst, glittering through the windows. As you continue down First Street, you'll find incredible murals all along Artist Alley.
While the views from the ground are quite riveting, wait until you see them from the sky when you check out the valley from up above in a hot air balloon ride. Considering one of America's most photographed events is a hot air balloon festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico, we can almost guarantee you won't put your phone away for these Instagram-worthy views. Soar over vineyards and tour the Wine Country in one of the most epic ways possible, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Where to stay and unwind
Napa Valley has a place to stay for just about any kind of traveler; from vacation rentals to bed and breakfasts, hotels, and resorts, there are plenty of options to choose from. If you're the kind of person used to staying somewhere like Long Island's mini palace of Versailles, the Pacific coastal town has a similar option in St. Helena's French Farmhouse. The extravagant mansion spans 75 acres in the middle of Wine Country's landscape, and you get a bottle of wine upon arrival. It's not cheap — as of this writing, rates start at $2,500 — but with an elongated infinity pool that stretches across the patio, as well as the remarkable view of the vineyards in your backyard and other luxuries, it's worth every penny.
For a traveler on a budget that's more in line with the average Joe, you can stay at the Andaz in Napa or the Archer Hotel, both of which are located downtown on First Street. Another more fiscally-friendly option is Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard, which is focused on your well-being. There, you can book mud baths, relax in thermal pools, and enjoy detoxifying meals. The Meritage Resort and Spa is another tasteful and refined resort that also offers wellness services near the vineyards. Some of their spa treatments include facials, massages, and guided meditations. Depending on when you go, all of these options allow you to stay in the heart of Napa Valley, where the downtown area is sure to be your little slice of heaven.