One Of Italy's Best Hill Towns Is A Crowd-Free Gem Overlooking A Big Canyon, Per Rick Steves

Plenty of amazing destinations make for great day trips from Rome by train, and Civita di Bagnoregio is a once-sleepy town that almost entirely caters to tourists these days. Steves mentions on his website, "this stunning little gem has escaped the modern age mostly because of topography." The town itself is high up on a hill, and the only way into the actual town is on foot. Because of its isolated nature, the town is bucolic and beautiful, as if it were almost frozen in time.

Civita di Bagnoregio has been colloquially labeled as "dying" because of its drastic decrease in the population. After an earthquake in the 1700s, most of the people started moving to neighboring towns, and naturally, as the residents got older, they passed away. The town's population decreased to a point where there were only about 12 residents as of 2020 (via CNN). The pedestrian bridge, which is perched over a canyon, has been destroyed and rebuilt over the years, adding to the town's isolation and dwindling numbers. Now that Civita di Bagnoregio is mostly for tourists to enjoy, the town also charges a couple of euros for guests to enter.

Even though there seems to be a burgeoning revival in the town, Steves notes that there aren't a lot of major attractions apart from just walking around the town and experiencing Italian history and culture. This means there aren't the same crowds of people as in other cities, and there are a few things you should do while you're there. It's also close to other tourist spots like Orvieto and Viterbo if you are looking to stay in the area for a few days.