Rick Steves' Top Secret Tip For Seeing Genuine 'Everyday Life' In European Countries
While seeing the iconic sights of the country you're visiting is great, some of the best travel adventures come from taking in the local culture. Many of Europe's most famous destinations have become so commercial that it's sometimes difficult to find authentic experiences in a sea of services that have been curated for tourists. Rick Steves has many top travel tips and advice for getting the most out of your trip to Europe. Having spent years exploring the continent across every season, the travel guru suggests visiting during the off-season for a genuine glimpse into the culture. For most European countries, this means planning your trip during the fall or winter months.
Europe in the summer is conventionally beautiful, and the balmy waters of the Mediterranean are on most travel bucket lists; however, the summer months are also when the maximum number of tourists descend onto popular destinations. This translates to long wait times, high prices, and sometimes even sub-par experiences. The off-season, approximately from November through March, is when many European destinations regain their original character. To truly feel like a local while visiting a country, visit during these months. You will likely come away with experiences that would be subdued by summer tourist crowds.
Visit Europe in the winter for authentic local experiences without the crowds
Europe's famed museums and architectural marvels become much easier to access during the off-season. The lines are shorter, and you get more time to observe and soak in the sights without the distraction of bustling crowds. Similarly, iconic eateries are less rushed, and you will generally have more pleasant and relaxed experiences during the off-season. Most major European cities have cultural events throughout the year, so unless there is a specific summer event you want to attend, there will be more than enough to pack your itinerary. For example, the Amsterdam Light Festival takes place from December through January, featuring surreal international installations.
In addition to the authenticity and convenience factors, many of Europe's greatest cities are spectacular during the winter. The old towns of Vienna, Prague, and Warsaw look straight out of a fairytale with a light dusting of snow. If you head to the Nordic countries during the winter, you'll have a good chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis. In Finland, you can even spend a night in a glass igloo for unbeatable views of the Northern Lights. If you're the adventurous type, Switzerland offers some of the best winter sports in the world.
During the holiday season, there's probably no better time to find a city's residents in a jovial mood. On his website, Steves claims, "When I travel outside of the tourist season, Europe seems even more welcoming than normal." Some of the world's most breathtaking Christmas trees are installed in Europe, and the Christmas markets are marvelous for exploring local food, art, and culture.