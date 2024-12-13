The Most Breathtaking Christmas Trees Around The World
It's that time of year when the world falls in love, and what better thing to capture one's own heart this December than a gorgeous Christmas tree? As countless families from around the globe search for the perfect spruce for Santa's visit, small businesses light up their own pines in the name of cheer. Tourism boards are clearly invested in their decoration campaigns. After all, cities from all around the world appear to be engaged in an unofficial competition to see who has the most holiday spirit — with several claiming to have the most impressive Christmas tree around.
As experienced travel writers and Christmas tree admirers, we have taken the time to examine the offerings of dozens of international cities. Although we could never say which location offers the "best" tree, we could not help but notice that 12 cities boasted holiday displays that stood out among the rest. By studying hundreds of visitor reviews and noting which cities offered something that was truly unique, we were able to narrow down our list to just a few holiday hot spots. From the famous tree at Trafalgar Square to Gubbio, Italy's sky-high display, these are some of the most breathtaking Christmas trees from all around the world.
The Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree, London, England
Christmastime is the best time of year to visit London, England — and there's a reason. Each December, the city ushers in the holiday season by mounting an enormous Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square. Since 1947, Norway has practiced the annual tradition of sending freshly cut spruce to Britain as a way to thank its allies for supporting it throughout the Second World War. Because this yearly gift holds so much significance, the tree in Trafalgar Square is one of the most important ones in the world. Even in 2024, this tradition continues, and the result is impressive.
This year, Britain's friends in Norway felled a 57-year-old tree from the Forest of Grefsenkleiva. The powerful pine stretches an impressive 66 feet into the air and weighs a ton, allowing it to capture the attention of everyone in the square. Setting the scene even more perfectly, the tree stands in the center of one of London's most famous Christmas markets. Donuts, crepes, and homemade sweets are sold in adorable chalet-like stalls. Regardless of where visitors come from or how old they are, almost everyone will find something to their tastes. Grab an umbrella, sip a hot cocoa, and gaze up at the glittering tree. Christmas at Trafalgar Square has a reputation for being magical — mostly because it is.
The metallic tree, Vigo, Spain
In recent years, Vigo, Spain, has transformed into something of a surprise winter wonderland thanks to the commitment of Mayor Abel Caballero. With the help of 11.5 million LED lights that hang in 420 city streets, Caballero has spearheaded an effort to turn Vigo into Spain's premier holiday destination. Just about every corner of the historic city center has been covered with colorful winter lights. Many of the plazas boast metallic structures in the shape of Christmas presents, ornaments, and more. The pièce de résistance, however, is clearly the giant metallic Christmas tree that glows in the Puerta del Sol plaza.
Stretching a mind-boggling 144 feet into the air, this tree is all but impossible to spot. In fact, 2024 has already seen Caballero warning other cities not to try to outdo them. "Competition is good, but competing with Vigo is not a good idea because they are going to lose," the mayor announced in a press conference (via Faro de Vigo). In a sense, Caballero is right. Even if another city manages to replicate the size of Vigo's tree, it would be nearly impossible to imitate the town's full-light display. Vigo started assembling its Christmas lights in July 2024. Now that it is December, the city's tree and lights display is well worth a visit.
The Barrashopping Tree, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
The tree in Vigo, Spain, is not the only artificial one that impresses a crowd. This year, Rio de Janeiro's premiere mall, Barrashopping, inaugurated a faux pine that is truly massive. Reaching 246 feet into the air, this tree required 250,000 LED lights to make it shine. It also boasts an additional 1,600 strobe lights, making it one of the flashiest displays around.
Similar to the setup in Vigo, the tree from Rio is situated in a festive Christmas celebration area. In fact, the area surrounding the Barrashopping pine has been set up to resemble a floresta encantada or an enchanted forest. Visitors walk through an immersive pathway covered in lights and decorated with adorable stuffed animals. Afterward, they have the option to check out "Santa's house" or attend a storytelling session perfect for families with small children. Swing by the mall, grab an (iced) beverage, and throw yourself into the festivities. By the end of your outing, you'll have enjoyed one of the best Rio de Janeiro outings that tourists miss.
Of course, it's impossible to mention the Barrashopping tree without describing the fireworks display that goes along with it. Few events ever "go small" in Rio, and the Christmas display at the city's top mall is no exception. On Saturday nights, visitors can catch a massive fireworks display over the tree. The display cannot be easily forgotten — it feels like Christmas and New Year's wrapped into one.
The tallest indoor tree in North America, Toronto, Canada
If you don't want to brave the cold to see a spectacular Christmas tree, you aren't alone. 2024 has seen hordes of travelers hunting for warm-weather destinations to enjoy on a budget. Bitter winter winds do not always mesh well with relaxation, and sometimes, we all need a little bit of warmth to carry us through the holiday season. Luckily, folks in Toronto, Canada, won't have to travel far to enjoy the Christmas spirit in a toasty environment. Every year, the city's Easton Centre mall puts up a stunning tree right in the middle of its heated building. Shed your jacket, admire the tree, and snap some pictures. The cold certainly won't stop you from enjoying a piece of Christmastime!
Beyond the tree's indoor location, it is one of the most impressive displays on the continent. Reaching 114 feet in the air, it is the tallest indoor tree in North America — beating out the tallest indoor tree in the U.S. by almost 20 feet. Although this pine is gorgeous at any time of day, the best moment to visit is in the afternoon. Every hour starting at noon, the mall puts on light and snow shows to entice guests. With gorgeous flashing lights and faux snow, this display will allow you to enjoy the winter without ever stepping outside. Wrap up your afternoon with a little bit of holiday shopping and a whole lot of good cheer.
The parasitic Christmas trees, Southwestern Australia
Not every destination is snowy in December, and not every Christmas tree is technically a pine. Folks who want to get away from the Christmas cold this holiday season might consider traveling to sunny Australia — where locals will be enjoying the summer heat. Of course, there's more to the world "Down Under" than those incredible Aussie beaches. Australia is also home to some awe-inspiring flora and fauna. Among the crocodiles, the kangaroos, and the koalas, the legendary "Christmas tree" is one of the most unique species to exist in Australia's rich soil.
Known in Latin as the "Nuytsia floribunda," southwestern Australia's famous Christmas tree is a parasitic plant with very active roots. Whereas many trees stay relatively still, this variety uses its root system to attack other plants — some of which are located up to 360 feet away. This tendency to hunt other plants might seem very representative of the Christmas spirit. However, there's a reason why the Christmas tree claims such a unique name. Every year in December — Australian summertime — the tree produces magnificent orange flowers. To see nature's beauty at its finest, travel to Australia's southwestern region and marvel at the Christmas tree's beauty. Although your holiday may not be full of wintery pines, you will be able to experience a different side of Christmas.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, New York, New York
Anyone who wants to see a traditional, real pine Christmas tree should head to New York, New York, for a stunning holiday display. Every year, The City that Never Sleeps drapes fairy lights all over the iconic Rockefeller Center. On one side of the city square, visitors can practice their moves on a magical Christmas skating rink. And, on the other, stands an enormous Christmas tree that presides over it all.
In the name of good tidings, the 2024 Rockefeller Center tree holds quite a bit of emotional significance. It was first planted in 1967 by Earl and Leslie Albert as a symbol of their brand-new marriage. Every year, as the Albert family grew, this special Norwegian pine tree grew along with it. When Leslie died in 2020, Earl was understandably crushed. Then, just days after Leslie passed away, Earl was approached by Erik Pauze, the head gardener at the Rockefeller Center. Pauze wanted to know if he would ever consider donating his tree to be a part of New York City's Christmas décor.
After much thought, Earl said he would be thrilled to see this special 74-foot tree appreciated in such a magical way. Now, as the pine lights the city of New York, Earl is able to share his wife's memory with the world. Visitors can appreciate the tree's natural beauty — as well as the special love story that goes along with it.
The Galeries Lafayettes tree, Paris, France
Paris, France. This is a city that captures the imagination at anytime of year, and the Christmas season is no exception. Steaming hot coffee, freshly-baked baguettes, and piles of melted cheese set the mood to "maximum cozy." Christmas lights galore cast a golden glow across the city. And, at the iconic Galeries Lafayette department store, a massive artificial tree presides over the scene.
Dating back to 1976, the Galeries Lafayette has engaged in the yearly tradition of putting a gorgeous Christmas tree on display. Whereas many other locations select natural spruces or Norwegian pines, the famous Parisian department store has gone for a more artistic approach. In 2024, the Galeries Lafayette unveiled a Christmas tree that was created to resemble the fashionable dresses of Swiss Designer Kevin Germanier. Sporting 20,000 lights that mimic fireworks, the tree looks majestic against the backdrop of the historic department store. Every half hour, visitors can enjoy a light show, complete with charming music.
Of course, the tree is not the only holiday attraction at the Galeries Lafayette. The shopping center also boasts stunning window displays that encapsulate the beauty of Paris. Designed by Germanier in collaboration with Benoît Laumaillé, the final product is whimsical and light. People of all ages will enjoy peering into the window displays and then entering the Galeries Lafayette to see the artistic tree.
The paper tree forest, San Luis Potosí, Mexico
Families looking for a classic Christmas outing will love the decorations in the Plaza de los Fundadores in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. In contrast to many locations that light just one tree, San Luis Potosí opened the holiday season by inaugurating 20 small paper pines and one big one. The largest stretches just under 110 feet into the air, casting a golden glow over the entire plaza. Visitors of all generations will love wandering through a forest of artificial trees. They will also likely enjoy seeing the lights draped over the historic Palacio de Gobierno — government palace — building.
Beyond just the gorgeous trees decorating the plaza, visitors will enjoy a myriad of other wintertime activities. An ice skating rink provides a bit of cold-weather wonder, while a carousel provides entertainment for children. The remainder of the historic center also provides plenty of Christmas magic. With a Nativity scene and a walkway full of other decorations, the city center is the perfect place to feel some good tidings. Finish your walk with a cup of hot cocoa and some freshly made churros. Your holiday might never feel so bright.
The Dortmund Christmas Market tree, Dortmund, Germany
It's no secret that Germany has some of the best Christmas markets, and the display in the town of Dortmund is simply stunning. Located in the North Rhide-Westphalia region, Dortmund offers a magical market complete with hot wine, fairy lights, and plenty of Christmas cookies. The real star of the show, however, is the massive Christmas tree that towers over the festivities below. At 145 feet tall, the tree claims to be one of the largest in the world.
Of course, it's important to note that the tree at the Dortmund market is not 100% natural. Whereas it's not a metallic tree — like in Vigo — or a purely artistic one — like in Paris — it still requires some extra help to reach its impressive height. This tree is actually made every year by assembling branches from approximately 1,700 spruces. The final result is a tower of tree parts that is neither entirely artificial nor completely wild.
Regardless of the tree's origin, it is worth visiting Dortmund to take a peek. The local market is a cozy place to get into the holiday spirit, and it offers traditional goodies galore. Sip on some artisanal beer, munch on a sausage, and admire the lights. When you look up into the night sky, the Christmas tree is both tremendous and awe-inspiring. Plus, it smells of fresh pine, allowing a bit of the Christmas spirit to spread through the cold night air.
The largest light tree in the world, Gubbio, Italy
Gubbio, Italy, claims to have the largest Christmas tree in the world. The only catch? The town's tree is really not a tree at all. Every year, a large selection of lights is arranged on Mount Ingino. The resulting backdrop resembles a Christmas tree, and a massive one at that. Spanning almost a ½ mile into the air and occupying over 32 acres of land, this "tree" is a sight to behold. Even the Guinness Book of World Records had to admit that the display in Gubbio is the biggest of its kind.
As evidenced by Gubbio's commitment to its tree of lights, the town takes Christmas very seriously. Starting on Immaculate Conception Day in December, Gubbio transforms into a holiday marvel. Christmas markets pepper its medieval streets, and a life-sized Nativity scene wows visitors from all over. Head to a local restaurant for a big plate of pasta, then wander the town's charming streets and soak up the holiday ambiance. Children will love exploring Santa's sleigh, while folks of all ages will adore the North Pole Ferris Wheel. Christmas the Italian way is truly spectacular, and in Gubbio, it is arguably even more so. After all, your yuletide activities will all take place with a massive lights display twinkling in the background.
Methodology
Compiling this list of impressive Christmas trees was no simple feat. As we learned in "A Charlie Brown Christmas," beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and no two people will necessarily fall in love with the same holiday tree. That being said, a few cities across the world have invested an unusual amount of time and effort into creating holiday magic for their residents and visitors. After reading about the décor in dozens of locations, we narrowed this list down to 10 Christmas trees that are truly unlike anything in other parts of the world.
The trees in Toronto, Gubbio, and Dortmund certainly stood out because of their size. All three of these Christmas displays completely differ from others in their respective regions. The Trafalgar Square and Rockefeller Center pines, meanwhile, made the list due to their sentimental stories. After all, the holiday spirit cannot necessarily be measured with a ruler. The remaining trees were all chosen because of their unique qualities. The one at Galeries Lafayette stood out because of its connection to the Parisian fashion world, while the Australian one is perfect for anyone who loves to break tradition. Finally, the displays in Vigo, Rio de Janeiro, and San Luis Potosí stood out for their size and the sheer number of activities surrounding them.