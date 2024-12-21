New Hampshire's Coast Hides A Secret 'Sunken Forest' With One-Of-A-Kind Landscapes To Explore

If you're spending the weekend at the laidback New Hampshire beach town of Rye, you're probably looking for a quiet, luxurious experience. The beaches here have attracted tourists since the 1840s, but if you step away from the golf courses and tennis courts and explore the coast, however, you might just find glimpses of a New Hampshire far older than that. Around 4,000 years ago, a mighty forest stood where Odiorne Point and Jenness State Beach are today. While the forest is long gone, you can still see the stumps of some of these ancient trees. This area is known as the sunken forest, or sometimes, the drowned forest.

If you didn't know to look for them, the remains of these trees might not catch your eye as you walk along the shore at Odiorne Point, and if they do, you might not realize their age. At Jenness State Beach they are almost always hiding beneath the waves. If you're able to get a look at them, however, they are a fascinating look into what New Hampshire, the safest state in America, used to be like, and the hidden natural world that still thrives there today, below the surface.