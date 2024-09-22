This Pretty East Coast State Is Known As The Safest In America For A Stress-Free Vacation
When planning a vacation, the last thing you want to worry about is, "will I be safe?" With that in mind, why not start planning your next trip to the safest state in America: New Hampshire? With year-round adventures for families, couples, and even multi-generational groups, New Hampshire is the perfect destination at any time of year. If fall is your favorite season, New Hampshire should be at the top of your list with its 50-plus covered bridges, sweeping stretches of waterfalls, and lush forests. In fact, nearly 85% of the state is covered in trees, making it the second-most forested state in the U.S. (Maine takes first place with 89%).
But just how safe is New Hampshire? According to U.S. News, the state boasts a remarkably low violent crime rate of 126 incidents per 100,000 people and a property crime rate of 1,011 per 100,000, both of which are well below the national average. Governor Chris Sununu created the New Hampshire Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency in 2020 to enhance public trust, and the effort seems to be working. New Hampshire is not just a peaceful place to visit, but the Granite State is also one of the safest states to live in the United States.
Getting to New Hampshire
Where exactly is New Hampshire? It's a fair question — nearby states like Maine, Massachusetts, and New York often steal the spotlight on the East Coast. However, New Hampshire is arguably the region's hidden gem. Flying in is easy with Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, located in Manchester in the southeast corner of the state. Major airlines like JetBlue, Southwest, and United operate here, making it a convenient alternative to Boston's Logan International Airport, one of the busiest in the country.
If arriving by car suits you better, consider taking a road trip on U.S. Highway 2. This short, scenic route cuts across the state, offering breathtaking views, access to the Appalachian Trail, and a stop in the city of Jefferson, home to Santa's Village. This amusement park is part waterpark, part winter wonderland, and reviewers on Tripadvisor call it "magical" and a "hidden gem" nestled in the mountains of New Hampshire. No kids? No worries, there's much more to see and do in Jefferson, like hiking, nature walks, kayaking, and even year-round dog sledding!
Another great option for getting to New Hampshire is by train. The aptly named Downeaster stops in three charming Granite State towns: Durham, Dover, and Exeter. You could even plan a train ride across New England, starting in Boston and traveling through New Hampshire all the way to Brunswick (Maine) for the ultimate East Coast tour. From there, rent a car and drive to Acadia National Park, about two and a half hours away, where Mount Desert Island transforms into one of the best islands for fall foliage every October.
Rails, trails and lobster tails
New Hampshire offers plenty of rail-focused activities for your stress-free vacation — all while someone else does the driving. With six different rail companies operating across the state, there's something for everyone. The Conway Scenic Railroad provides several unique options, including rides through the mountains and along rivers or a day-long excursion designed for photography enthusiasts to hop on and off to capture vintage locomotives and equipment. For a unique twist, combine your love of trains with biking by trying the Granite State Rail Bikes adventure, where you'll ride on a custom-built bike designed to run along historic rail tracks, perfect for you and three friends or family members. This fun excursion lets you check out the beautiful New Hampshire countryside along a flat, 5-mile route.
Want to hit the trails on your trip? Luckily, there are thousands of miles of options in New Hampshire, including many that follow former railroad routes that range from as little as a mile for a quick stroll to a challenging 60-mile trek through farmland, covered bridges, lakes, small towns, and more. Up for something seriously strenuous? You can tackle 160 miles of the Appalachian Trail or the Presidential Traverse mountain hike on Mount Washington, considered one of the most dangerous hikes in the United States.
With all this activity outside, don't forget to add a beach stroll to your vacation to-do list. New Hampshire boasts 13 miles of coastline with family-friendly beaches, boardwalks, and plenty of seafood. Consider planning your trip around the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, held annually in September. This three-day event features food, fun, live bands, and even a fireworks show. Local chefs compete for titles like Best Bisque, Best Lobster Roll, and Best Fried Food. Good thing you burned all those calories hiking!