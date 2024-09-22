This Pretty East Coast State Is Known As The Safest In America For A Stress-Free Vacation

Where exactly is New Hampshire? It's a fair question — nearby states like Maine, Massachusetts, and New York often steal the spotlight on the East Coast. However, New Hampshire is arguably the region's hidden gem. Flying in is easy with Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, located in Manchester in the southeast corner of the state. Major airlines like JetBlue, Southwest, and United operate here, making it a convenient alternative to Boston's Logan International Airport, one of the busiest in the country.

If arriving by car suits you better, consider taking a road trip on U.S. Highway 2. This short, scenic route cuts across the state, offering breathtaking views, access to the Appalachian Trail, and a stop in the city of Jefferson, home to Santa's Village. This amusement park is part waterpark, part winter wonderland, and reviewers on Tripadvisor call it "magical" and a "hidden gem" nestled in the mountains of New Hampshire. No kids? No worries, there's much more to see and do in Jefferson, like hiking, nature walks, kayaking, and even year-round dog sledding!

Another great option for getting to New Hampshire is by train. The aptly named Downeaster stops in three charming Granite State towns: Durham, Dover, and Exeter. You could even plan a train ride across New England, starting in Boston and traveling through New Hampshire all the way to Brunswick (Maine) for the ultimate East Coast tour. From there, rent a car and drive to Acadia National Park, about two and a half hours away, where Mount Desert Island transforms into one of the best islands for fall foliage every October.

