There are almost too many contenders for the title of Europe's Machu Picchu, the imperial complex lost for centuries to the mountains and forests, unconquered by massacring conquistadors. After all, Europe's empires are far older than their Peruvian counterparts. Machu Picchu was built only 550 years ago, on the cusp of Europe's early modern age, just after another city in Europe's southeastern mountains began its downfall. Perperikon, laid to ruin in the Bulgarian mountains, ended a 6,000 year stretch of inhabitation in the 14th century.

One of Europe's cheapest, most underrated countries, a Bulgarian jaunt will cost you far less than Peruvian vacation. For starters, you won't have to hire a guide to safely take you on the iconic trail is known as the 'hike of death' or a multi-day trek to the hidden ruins of the Inca Empire. Instead, you can rent a car for an average of 40 BGN or $21.65 USD per day and drive two hours from the central city of Plovdiv to explore here.

With strong seasons, planning your trip in accordance with the weather is important. In winter, the ruins are dusted with snow, while the summer sun is scorchingly high, so shoulder seasons are recommended.