One Of Florida's Oldest And Most Famed Bars Is A Legendary Key West Classic

After spending a day exploring the waters of Key West, there's no better way to cap it off than with a visit to a bar that's as legendary as the island itself. Nestled on Greene Street, Captain Tony's Saloon is more than just a watering hole — it's a vital piece of Key West history and is ranked as one of the four best dive bars in Key West by local resort The Marker.

Originally built in the 1850s as an icehouse and morgue, Captain Tony's has established itself as a beloved gathering place for eccentric locals, rowdy sailors, and adventurous tourists alike. It's where Jimmy Buffett got his start, and he wrote about the bar in the song "Last Mango in Paris." Rumor has it that the ghosts of its former lives still linger, but don't let that scare you off — the spirits here are mostly behind the bar.

Whether you're drawn in by the live music, games of pool, or the quirky charm of dollar bills and bras hanging from the rafters, Captain Tony's Saloon is a Key West classic you won't want to miss. Step inside, order a drink, and get ready to be part of a story that's been unfolding for over a century.