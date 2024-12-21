Rick Steves Called This Gritty European City's Vivid Murals An 'Outdoor Art Gallery'

If you're looking for breathtaking art, sometimes all you have to do is look around you. Art lovers can certainly find museums and galleries anywhere in the world, but many people can sometimes overlook public artworks that are part of the landscape. And while travelers usually think about walkable cities, like Florence, for their art, you can also find truly unique gems in less-touristy places. For instance, the Scottish city of Glasgow may not be as tourist-centered as Edinburgh, but it has a ton of color and interesting things to see thanks to the city's investment in funded street art.

There's a reason why Rick Steves says Glasgow is one of the most underrated destinations in Scotland. The city is located less than an hour west (via train) of Edinburgh and a little less than five hours north (via train) of London, so it's arguably just as convenient to get to Glasgow from other major cities in the U.K. But the city still apparently flies a little under the radar for some tourists, who often opt for London or Edinburgh when they visit the U.K. Still, plenty of people — about 2.74 overnight tourists in 2023 – still go there. In comparison, there were about 5.34 million overnight tourists in Edinburgh in 2023. But Glasgow's music and nightlife, food, history, architecture, and, of course, its art, make it an excellent destination for any travel style. Plus, Glaswegians are particularly known for their friendliness.