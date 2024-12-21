Rick Steves Called This Gritty European City's Vivid Murals An 'Outdoor Art Gallery'
If you're looking for breathtaking art, sometimes all you have to do is look around you. Art lovers can certainly find museums and galleries anywhere in the world, but many people can sometimes overlook public artworks that are part of the landscape. And while travelers usually think about walkable cities, like Florence, for their art, you can also find truly unique gems in less-touristy places. For instance, the Scottish city of Glasgow may not be as tourist-centered as Edinburgh, but it has a ton of color and interesting things to see thanks to the city's investment in funded street art.
There's a reason why Rick Steves says Glasgow is one of the most underrated destinations in Scotland. The city is located less than an hour west (via train) of Edinburgh and a little less than five hours north (via train) of London, so it's arguably just as convenient to get to Glasgow from other major cities in the U.K. But the city still apparently flies a little under the radar for some tourists, who often opt for London or Edinburgh when they visit the U.K. Still, plenty of people — about 2.74 overnight tourists in 2023 – still go there. In comparison, there were about 5.34 million overnight tourists in Edinburgh in 2023. But Glasgow's music and nightlife, food, history, architecture, and, of course, its art, make it an excellent destination for any travel style. Plus, Glaswegians are particularly known for their friendliness.
Glasgow is a treasure trove of street art in the city's center
Glasgow's famous street art is the result of the city council patronizing artists to transform empty walls in the heart of the city into colorful canvases for murals. The street art can be found down several streets in the city, with the highest concentration in the Merchant City district, which is along the River Clyde and is also known for its cafes, shops, and older buildings. Among the most famous of the murals you can find in the city is known as Saint Mungo (named after the patron saint of Glasgow) by the artist Smug, which can be found on the High Street. The moving painting is meant to be a contemporary Saint Mungo, who is believed to have brought a bird back to life.
Elsewhere around the area, you can find several murals by Smug (including a giant mural of a woman who looks as if she's about to pluck a pedestrian off the street) as well as other artists who were commissioned to create street art for Glasgow. Some murals have some historical or religious meaning, while others feature wildlife, including the hairy Scottish Highland cows and badgers. Other murals celebrate famous people who were important to Glasgow's history or have some political or cultural significance. Since Glasgow is a fairly walkable city, you can easily find guided walking tours through companies like Viator or Tours by Locals that can explain the importance of each mural as you go from point to point –– including one through Visit Scotland. Or you can go solo on a self-guided tour. If you're planning a trip to Scotland, check out why Glasgow is one of the best-hidden gem spots in Europe.