A Canadian Hot Springs Resort Hosts An Epic 'Hair Freezing Contest' Every Winter
When you think of quintessential winter fun in Canada, activities like ice hockey and tobogganing might come to mind. However, the newest up-and-coming northern sport is one you might not expect: competitive "hair freezing." Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs in northern Canada has become famous in recent years for its annual hair freezing contest, in which participants plunge into the resort's natural hot springs and allow the frigid winter temperatures to sculpt their hair into ridiculous frozen shapes. Anyone who visits the hot springs during the contest period can enter, and there are some serious prizes to be won — we're talking thousands of dollars. Contestants are scored based on the creativity and absurdity of their icy hairdo, and there's even a separate category for the best frozen beards and mustaches.
Located in the capital city of Whitehorse in Canada's northern Yukon territory, Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs is one of the region's most-visited destinations. The hot springs themselves have been established for hundreds or even thousands of years. This area's ancient source of artesian water is full of healthy minerals such as calcium, magnesium, sulfur, silica, potassium, and iron.
The resort is sited in the heart of Canada's northern wilderness, so you can soak in hot springs with the best views all around you. It also offers other therapeutic amenities such as saunas, steam rooms, meditation rooms, and wellness classes. The resort is far from the only attraction that makes a trip to Whitehorse incredibly worthwhile. Whitehorse is up there with Yellowknife as one of Canada's best places to view the northern lights. It is a breathtaking destination with endless things to do in the wintertime, from dog sled races to fine dining to cross-country skiing surrounded by majestic wild animals.
The annual hair freezing contest at Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs
Though the natural springs are famous in their own right, the resort's current claim to fame is its annual hair freezing contest that takes place on site each winter. The contest gets hundreds of entries each year. In 2020, it even won a Guinness World Record for being the largest frozen hair competition with 288 participants. The competition is open to resort guests when temperatures drop to a bone-chilling minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal hair-freezing conditions. In early April, winners are announced for the contest's six categories: best female, best male, best group, most creative, best facial hair, and people's choice. The winner of each category wins a cash prize of $2,000.
To enter, participants must plunge into the outdoor hot springs and allow the freezing temperatures to stiffen their hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes into icicles. Resort staff are in charge of snapping a photo of each participant and entering it into the draw to be voted on. The wildest and wackiest frozen 'dos are featured on the resort's website and social media pages. Note that the contest is held only if weather conditions allow; if the weather is too warm, as it was in the early months of 2024, the event will be canceled. If you plan to participate, prepare to bring your A game — judging by previous winners, the bar is only getting higher.
Other reasons to visit Whitehorse in the winter
Soaking in ancient hot springs and freezing your hair for a cash prize is just one of many reasons to make the trek to northern Canada in the wintertime. This often underrated region is absolutely extraordinary in the snowy months, with breathtaking scenery and an abundance of things to do. Whitehorse has even been recognized by the World Health Organization for having the world's cleanest air. The small but picturesque city has nearly 53 miles of groomed cross-country skiing trails through unspoiled nature teeming with wildlife, where you're bound to see muskoxen, caribou, moose, mountain goats, and more. It's also a paradise for downhill skiing, fat biking, ice fishing, and snowmobiling.
In the winter, you'll also get to experience some of the quintessential spectacles of northern Canada: dog sledding races and northern lights. The annual Yukon Quest Sled Dog Race is known as the toughest and coldest in the world and takes place at the start of February. The long, dark nights are also the perfect environment to view the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights. The winter months are the best time of year to catch nature's light show in the sky; until 2026, the region will see even more northern lights than usual due to a phenomenon known as the "solar max." Whitehorse has a stunning lakeside resort with northern light views that is especially worth visiting. The Yukon territory is more than a gateway to Canada's majestic northern landscapes and rugged outdoor lifestyle. It is also a fascinating cultural destination with a vibrant First Nations community and historic roots as the birthplace of the Klondike Gold Rush. It is home to fantastic museums, galleries, cultural centers, and renowned restaurants, making for a well-rounded and memorable trip.