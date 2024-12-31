A Canadian Hot Springs Resort Hosts An Epic 'Hair Freezing Contest' Every Winter

When you think of quintessential winter fun in Canada, activities like ice hockey and tobogganing might come to mind. However, the newest up-and-coming northern sport is one you might not expect: competitive "hair freezing." Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs in northern Canada has become famous in recent years for its annual hair freezing contest, in which participants plunge into the resort's natural hot springs and allow the frigid winter temperatures to sculpt their hair into ridiculous frozen shapes. Anyone who visits the hot springs during the contest period can enter, and there are some serious prizes to be won — we're talking thousands of dollars. Contestants are scored based on the creativity and absurdity of their icy hairdo, and there's even a separate category for the best frozen beards and mustaches.

Located in the capital city of Whitehorse in Canada's northern Yukon territory, Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs is one of the region's most-visited destinations. The hot springs themselves have been established for hundreds or even thousands of years. This area's ancient source of artesian water is full of healthy minerals such as calcium, magnesium, sulfur, silica, potassium, and iron.

The resort is sited in the heart of Canada's northern wilderness, so you can soak in hot springs with the best views all around you. It also offers other therapeutic amenities such as saunas, steam rooms, meditation rooms, and wellness classes. The resort is far from the only attraction that makes a trip to Whitehorse incredibly worthwhile. Whitehorse is up there with Yellowknife as one of Canada's best places to view the northern lights. It is a breathtaking destination with endless things to do in the wintertime, from dog sled races to fine dining to cross-country skiing surrounded by majestic wild animals.