An Under-The-Radar Lakeside Resort In Canada Offers Northern Light Views And Winter Charm
Experience a winter wonderland like never before at this hidden gem in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. Southern Lakes Resort & Restaurant is more than just a retreat — it's a haven for nature lovers and adventure seekers looking to reconnect with the untouched beauty of Canada's wilderness. Nestled along the pristine Tagish Lake that stretches into Alaska, this off-the-beaten-path resort provides an unforgettable opportunity to witness the northern lights from the comfort of a cozy cabin. With easy transportation, delicious homemade meals, and a friendly, helpful staff, guests can relax and fully immerse themselves in the magical landscape surrounding them. Another unique way to experience this natural wonder is through a northern lights cruise, which offers breathtaking views of the natural phenomenon from the open sea.
Whitehorse, with its population of 30,000, is a small yet vibrant city surrounded by stunning forested areas. Though there's something to do every season, the best time for catching the northern lights here is between mid-August and mid-April, particularly in the early weeks of winter from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Located just over an hour from Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport, Southern Lakes Resort's shuttle ensures hassle-free travel, with an option to experience an exhilarating floatplane ride, season permitting, that shortens the trip to 25 minutes and adds a dash of adventure to the experience.
Experience a winter wonderland
Due to its lakeside location, Southern Lakes Resort becomes a true winter wonderland when the weather turns cold. The resort's accommodations include various options, from spacious, 600-square-foot Deluxe Villas with floor-to-ceiling windows to cozy lakefront cabins featuring queen-sized beds and private balconies. Each cabin is thoughtfully spaced for maximum privacy, allowing guests to fully unwind in a secluded, natural setting. Every cabin offers warmth and comfort, ensuring a perfect balance between rustic charm and modern convenience.
The resort's single restaurant is a highlight for guests and locals alike. Attached to the main lobby, it serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, allowing visitors to enjoy fresh, home-cooked meals without venturing out. Chef Bruno Dietrich from Switzerland brings his culinary expertise to the kitchen, crafting dishes with fresh ingredients and creative flair. For those with dietary restrictions, vegetarian options are also available. With rave reviews on TripAdvisor, diners consistently praise the delicious food and attentive service, one guest even describing it as "food to match the view."
Embrace the winter magic
Southern Lakes Resort & Restaurant offers activities to suit almost every interest, with thrilling options to explore the northern lights and surrounding wilderness. Guests can admire the northern lights from their cabin or from the lobby, where hot drinks and cozy seating enhance the viewing experience. For the adventurous, snowmobiling and dogsledding tours are available, taking guests through the resort's beautiful forested areas. Those who prefer a slower pace can enjoy snowshoeing or skiing, making this resort a winter paradise for all types of travelers. Another must-see spot in Canada is the thermal springs in Banff, where visitors can relax in naturally heated waters surrounded by the stunning Rocky Mountains.
Southern Lakes Resort's attention to detail ensures a memorable stay. From clothing rentals for cold-weather activities to gear for outdoor adventures, they make it easy for guests to experience the Yukon without purchasing specialized equipment. Whether it's snowmobiling, skiing, or simply watching the northern lights, every activity at this lakeside resort is an invitation to embrace the beauty of Canada's winter wilderness. And if all of this isn't your thing, another great spot to catch a similar northern lights spectacle is Yellowknife, which is renowned as one of the best places to view this magical phenomenon.