An Under-The-Radar Lakeside Resort In Canada Offers Northern Light Views And Winter Charm

Experience a winter wonderland like never before at this hidden gem in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. Southern Lakes Resort & Restaurant is more than just a retreat — it's a haven for nature lovers and adventure seekers looking to reconnect with the untouched beauty of Canada's wilderness. Nestled along the pristine Tagish Lake that stretches into Alaska, this off-the-beaten-path resort provides an unforgettable opportunity to witness the northern lights from the comfort of a cozy cabin. With easy transportation, delicious homemade meals, and a friendly, helpful staff, guests can relax and fully immerse themselves in the magical landscape surrounding them. Another unique way to experience this natural wonder is through a northern lights cruise, which offers breathtaking views of the natural phenomenon from the open sea.

Whitehorse, with its population of 30,000, is a small yet vibrant city surrounded by stunning forested areas. Though there's something to do every season, the best time for catching the northern lights here is between mid-August and mid-April, particularly in the early weeks of winter from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Located just over an hour from Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport, Southern Lakes Resort's shuttle ensures hassle-free travel, with an option to experience an exhilarating floatplane ride, season permitting, that shortens the trip to 25 minutes and adds a dash of adventure to the experience.