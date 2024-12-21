See Polar Bears And View The Northern Lights From A Remote Ecolodge In The Canadian Wilderness
In the southwest corner of the Hudson Bay lies a vast wilderness ecolodge, an unexpected find in one of the remotest parts of Earth. With the frigid waters of the bay lapping at its shores to the north, and acres upon acres of untouched boreal forest to the south, Nanuk Polar Bear Lodge offers its few visitors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close and personal with elusive Arctic wildlife.
Nanuk is located in the northern reaches of the central Canadian province of Manitoba. The country's Arctic north gives it the longest coastline in the world, and it's also one of the best places to take in beautiful views of the northern lights. It was within this untouched natural environment, in 2010, that Mike and Jeanne Reimer set up Nanuk. The two Manitobans are the founders and owners of Churchill Wild, an outdoor operation offering wildlife Arctic safaris from luxury ecolodges. Their vision is to provide unique and sustainable adventure experiences for guests that "raise awareness of the far North's unique challenges through opportunities to ethically experience the fragile flora and fauna of our Arctic home."
While the first inhabitants — nomadic Indigenous peoples — arrived thousands of years ago, few currently choose to call this place home. The closest major town has a permanent population of 870 people. Moreover, only a couple of thousand have even walked this Hudson Bay coastline, due to its inhospitable climate and the difficulty involved in getting there. But that suits Nanuk's team just fine, as they're all about sustainable, low-impact exploration. Nolan Booth, the lodge's former director of operations, explained in a video interview: "Because we walk with polar bears, we keep our numbers low. We're in their land; we came here to visit them."
Choosing your safari at Nanuk Polar Bear Lodge
Nanuk offers a variety of expeditions — called "Arctic Safaris" — throughout the year, typically lasting between six and 14 days. Costs are high (these are luxury safaris, after all), with prices ranging from $15,995 to $24,195 (in Canadian dollars) per person as of the time of writing. The one you choose will depend on what you want to see, when you want to travel, and your preferred activities.
On the Arctic Discovery safari, you'll visit the lodge in the summer months and see this white wintry wonderland transformed into a vibrant arena of color and beauty. First, watch hundreds of beluga whales swim by as you kayak through the Churchill River. Then, at the lodge, experience three different spectacular landscapes — Arctic tundra, tidal flats, and boreal forest — and view the wildlife that each one brings, from curious black bears to majestic moose.
Come to Nanuk in the fall for otherworldly landscapes that camera and nature enthusiasts will adore. Taking place in October and November, the Polar Bear Photo Safari is a wildlife photographer's dream come true. You'll get courses in the technical elements of photography and opportunities galore to apply what you learn in the field on guided excursions. Explore the surrounding area by "Tundra Rhinos" (the lodge's customized transport vehicles), keeping your eyes open for these great ice bears. In the evening, grab your tripod and prepare to capture the stunning green dance of the aurora borealis as it lights up the night sky.
In the dead of winter, book your spot on the Cloud Wolves of the Kaska Coast safari — if you can brave the temperatures, which dip down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit. On this extraordinary citizen science project, you'll learn about these important predators with a National Geographic photographer and researcher.
What to expect at Nanuk Polar Bear Lodge
Getting to Nanuk isn't the easiest of feats, but your journey will usually start from Winnipeg, the capital and largest city in Manitoba. From there, you'll take a 2.5-hour flight on Calm Air to Churchill Airport. Some of the safaris include a day or two in Churchill, and spending time in this tiny Canadian town aptly nicknamed the "World's Polar Bear Capital" is certainly worth your time.
A safari will include all meals and accommodations at the lodge. Due to its focus on sustainability, the property only offers eight guestrooms, which book up quickly. There's an outdoor viewing tower and various decks, from which you can spot wildlife, and a common room with a fireplace where you can wind down in the evenings. Happy hour is available every night, and guests can enjoy a variety of excellent Canadian wines and beers together. The cuisine is carefully curated and tundra-inspired, incorporating as much local fare as possible. Some of the savory lodge specialties include baked lake trout and beef burgundy.
When booking your trip, be aware of the extremely low temperatures (which can go down to 3 degrees Fahrenheit but feel colder due to wind chill) and pack appropriately. And remember, you are a "guest" in the homes of these Arctic residents, so the polar bear guides keep a distance (at least 330 feet) from wildlife — that close-up photo you want isn't worth the risk of getting injured or traumatizing an animal. The lodge currently has a 5.0 ("Excellent") rating on Tripadvisor. One visitor named Sylvia S shared, "the lodge is extremely comfortable, the food is great and so are the staff. For anyone wanting to enjoy a true wildlife experience, these lodges are unquestionably worth visiting, both in summer and in winter."