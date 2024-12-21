See Polar Bears And View The Northern Lights From A Remote Ecolodge In The Canadian Wilderness

In the southwest corner of the Hudson Bay lies a vast wilderness ecolodge, an unexpected find in one of the remotest parts of Earth. With the frigid waters of the bay lapping at its shores to the north, and acres upon acres of untouched boreal forest to the south, Nanuk Polar Bear Lodge offers its few visitors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close and personal with elusive Arctic wildlife.

Nanuk is located in the northern reaches of the central Canadian province of Manitoba. The country's Arctic north gives it the longest coastline in the world, and it's also one of the best places to take in beautiful views of the northern lights. It was within this untouched natural environment, in 2010, that Mike and Jeanne Reimer set up Nanuk. The two Manitobans are the founders and owners of Churchill Wild, an outdoor operation offering wildlife Arctic safaris from luxury ecolodges. Their vision is to provide unique and sustainable adventure experiences for guests that "raise awareness of the far North's unique challenges through opportunities to ethically experience the fragile flora and fauna of our Arctic home."

While the first inhabitants — nomadic Indigenous peoples — arrived thousands of years ago, few currently choose to call this place home. The closest major town has a permanent population of 870 people. Moreover, only a couple of thousand have even walked this Hudson Bay coastline, due to its inhospitable climate and the difficulty involved in getting there. But that suits Nanuk's team just fine, as they're all about sustainable, low-impact exploration. Nolan Booth, the lodge's former director of operations, explained in a video interview: "Because we walk with polar bears, we keep our numbers low. We're in their land; we came here to visit them."