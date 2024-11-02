The Unexpected Country With The Longest Coastline In The World And Remarkable Beaches

Ask someone about Canadian geography and they will likely talk about the Rocky Mountains or the sweeping prairies of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Few will point out that the enormous North American country has the world's longest coastline and even fewer will espouse the frigid nation's remarkable beaches or its stunning island getaways.

Canada's coastline is 151,019 miles long and much of this incredible mileage is attributed to the 36,563 islands that comprise Canada's Arctic north. The coast is not all ice and polar bears, though. The southeastern province of Newfoundland and Labrador has an 18,000 mile coastline that is home to some of Canada's most charming scenery including picturesque fishing villages, dramatic cliffs, and sandy beaches.

The beauty continues south in Nova Scotia. The coastline is shorter here at 8,000 miles long but visitors should be grateful for the province's smaller scale in a country where landmarks can be many hours apart. So, to buck the stereotype of Canada's perpetual winters, consider exploring the nation's vast coastline for a trip of rugged, refreshing surprises.

