The Unexpected Country With The Longest Coastline In The World And Remarkable Beaches
Ask someone about Canadian geography and they will likely talk about the Rocky Mountains or the sweeping prairies of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Few will point out that the enormous North American country has the world's longest coastline and even fewer will espouse the frigid nation's remarkable beaches or its stunning island getaways.
Canada's coastline is 151,019 miles long and much of this incredible mileage is attributed to the 36,563 islands that comprise Canada's Arctic north. The coast is not all ice and polar bears, though. The southeastern province of Newfoundland and Labrador has an 18,000 mile coastline that is home to some of Canada's most charming scenery including picturesque fishing villages, dramatic cliffs, and sandy beaches.
The beauty continues south in Nova Scotia. The coastline is shorter here at 8,000 miles long but visitors should be grateful for the province's smaller scale in a country where landmarks can be many hours apart. So, to buck the stereotype of Canada's perpetual winters, consider exploring the nation's vast coastline for a trip of rugged, refreshing surprises.
What to know about Newfoundland and Labrador
Lumsden beach is on Newfoundland's central eastern coast and it is an excellent place to relax; it's hard to be stressed in the company of open white sands, cool lapping waves, and grassy sand dunes. There's little more than a supermarket and small cafe on this serene stretch — and that's likely part of the appeal for visitors.
About 230 miles south is Salmon Cove. The grey sands here aren't so sweeping but dramatic cliffs distinguish the beach's southern flank and they continue around a rocky peninsula crossed by scenic footpaths. Fishing is popular at the cove and there is also a river running into the ocean that's good for a bit of brackish fun. It should be noted that Salmon Cove is a paid beach; vehicles cost $8 (US$5.80), walk-ins $3 (US$2.20), and children under 10 are free.
Across Newfoundland on its northeastern coast is Shallow Bay beach adjacent from the curiously-named town of Cow Head. The beach is broad and sandy much like Lumsden Beach but there's more going on here, including Shallow Bay Motel & Cabins and the Nurse Myra Bennett Centre for the Performing Arts. That being said, Cow Head and Shallow Bay are still decidedly rural, so expect slow living and friendly people.
Nova Scotia and British Columbia
Canada's southernmost province, Nova Scotia juts out into the Atlantic Ocean and has over 200 beaches along its coastline. One of the best for wildlife is St. Catherine's River beach, situated on a small peninsula in the Kejimkujik National Park. Get ready for an hour's walk from the parking lot to the beach and look out for a variety of wildlife including herons, rooks, jackdaws, badgers, foxes, mink, seals, and bears.
Across the peninsula from St Catherine's is Carters Beach, an arguably even more beautiful corner of Nova Scotia. The water is stunningly clear and at some angles may resemble the vibrant blue waters of Banff National Park. Unfortunately, the beach also shares Banff's crowds, so prepare for the small, congested parking lot.
The most dramatic stretch of the Nova Scotian coast may be Blomidon Beach up by the Bay of Fundy. During low tide, visitors walk along the mudflats and enjoy rockhounding for jasper, agate, and amethyst.
British Columbia deserves some attention, too. Nestled in Vancouver Island is the underrated town of Tofino. A car is almost a necessity to reach this isolated community of 2,000 people, but it's worth it for Chesterman Beach, a 1.7-mile stretch known for surfing, whale watching, and generally just beauty on an awesome scale.