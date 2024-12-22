A Tennessee Estate Of Enchanting Gardens And World-Class Art Makes For An Idyllic Nashville Escape

About ten miles southwest of Nashville lies Cheekwood, an extraordinary estate surrounded by 55 acres of gardens. Seemingly plucked from the British countryside, the mansion was completed in the 1930s for Leslie and Mabel Cheek, a couple who made their fortune investing in the Cheek-Neal Coffee Company. Their country estate in Tennessee's rolling hills reflects European-inspired architectural design and lavish interiors sourced from British antique dealers. The home opened to the public in 1960 as an art museum, exhibiting the Cheek family's impressive collection as well as rotating exhibits. The estate's outdoor grounds rival the mansion's elegant rooms with 13 gardens, an arboretum, and a sculpture trail dotted with modern art.

Cheekwood is located on the edge of Nashville, about a 25-minute drive from the city center and a 30-minute drive from Nashville International Airport, which, much like the city, is known for its live music. The estate and gardens are open from Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For a more in-depth look at the mansion, embark on one of the House and History Tours. Cheekwood is spectacular to visit year-round, though the spring is especially stunning when the gardens burst with colors as 250,000 bulbs bloom. Samantha Brown specifically recommends visiting Nashville in May when the weather is warm and summer crowds haven't descended yet. During the fall, the grounds are decorated with thousands of pumpkins to usher in the harvest season, and from late November to early January, Cheekwood stays open until 10 p.m. to host Holiday LIGHTS, an event that decks out the estate with illuminated and festive decorations.