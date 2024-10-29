The 5 Best Airports In America For Live Music

Shoeless security checks, long lines, flight delays, last-minute gate changes. Travelers mostly hate airports — even the best airports in North America – for plenty of reasons. To promote a more enjoyable time in the terminal or around the airport — even when experiencing the indignity of the modern airport experience — many airports are activating the entrancing power of live music to make air travel a much more pleasant experience.

It's charming to be greeted by holiday live music programming from America's most stress-free airport in Sacramento, California, or to enjoy a serenade by high school choirs while you're waiting at baggage claim at the peaceful John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. But these smaller airports aren't the only ones embracing live music between flights. In fact, America's most well-connected airport, Chicago O'Hare, has a holiday music program that puts travelers facing delays in more festive spirits during one of the most anxiety-inducing times of the year. In compiling our list of the best American airports for live music, we looked for diversity, frequency, and originality. These airports know that people hate air travel almost as much as they love music — and we're here to celebrate that.

