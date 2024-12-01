The Dolly Parton Bar In Nashville Is A Picture-Perfect Pink Paradise

If Americans can agree about anything, it's that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Since her first single, "Puppy Love," in 1959, she's spent decades winning hearts everywhere, even those far outside the country and Western genre. That's shown up in dozens of covers by performers like Whitney Houston, The White Stripes, and Lil Nas X, as well as duets with Queen Latifah, Norah Jones, and Paul McCartney. The reasons for the ubiquitous love go far beyond the songwriting skills that crafted hits like "Jolene," "I Will Always Love You," and "9 to 5." It's also her authenticity, generosity, and sheer effervescence that doesn't just light up any room she steps into but unleashes a solar flare of soul-warming joy.

So, it comes as no surprise that the Dolly Parton-themed bar in Nashville, Tennessee, aims to channel the same spirit. Starting with its name, White Limozeen — an homage to her 1989 album and song of the same title — and continues across every square inch of its perch atop the Hilton Graduate Hotel. Nearly every shade of pink pops from the walls, décor, and furnishings inside and out, mingling with other Dolly accents, including painted portraits of country music queens, Grand Ole Opry-style curtains, crushed velvet upholstery, and a rhinestone-crusted ceiling mirror. But all bow to the 9-foot-tall, 942-pound bust in bubble gum-pink chicken wire on the patio by the pool. In other words, White Limozeen is a Dolly mecca and, of course, a selfie heaven.