The Dolly Parton Bar In Nashville Is A Picture-Perfect Pink Paradise
If Americans can agree about anything, it's that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Since her first single, "Puppy Love," in 1959, she's spent decades winning hearts everywhere, even those far outside the country and Western genre. That's shown up in dozens of covers by performers like Whitney Houston, The White Stripes, and Lil Nas X, as well as duets with Queen Latifah, Norah Jones, and Paul McCartney. The reasons for the ubiquitous love go far beyond the songwriting skills that crafted hits like "Jolene," "I Will Always Love You," and "9 to 5." It's also her authenticity, generosity, and sheer effervescence that doesn't just light up any room she steps into but unleashes a solar flare of soul-warming joy.
So, it comes as no surprise that the Dolly Parton-themed bar in Nashville, Tennessee, aims to channel the same spirit. Starting with its name, White Limozeen — an homage to her 1989 album and song of the same title — and continues across every square inch of its perch atop the Hilton Graduate Hotel. Nearly every shade of pink pops from the walls, décor, and furnishings inside and out, mingling with other Dolly accents, including painted portraits of country music queens, Grand Ole Opry-style curtains, crushed velvet upholstery, and a rhinestone-crusted ceiling mirror. But all bow to the 9-foot-tall, 942-pound bust in bubble gum-pink chicken wire on the patio by the pool. In other words, White Limozeen is a Dolly mecca and, of course, a selfie heaven.
Dolly on the menu at White Limozeen
The fun and frivolity that squeak from every Dolly Parton laugh also find their way to the menu of salads, shares, and snacks, be it the Creole bouillabaisse, caviar, or crab fritters. That goes for the presentation, too, sometimes blushed by flower petals or paprika. But it's the cocktails that Dolly-it up the most, including the Champagne Jell-O shots, strawberry-lemongrass Cosmos, and the "Sitting Pretty" blending vodka, coconut liqueur, mint, lime, and grapefruit. All embody the "care-free luxury" theme crafted by the White Limozeen's co-conceptionist and developer, Marc Rose.
That theme gets a particular spotlight on the patio area, where white-fringed Barbie-pink parasols shade sofas and chairs of similar hues. The centerpiece is the Governor's Pool, which, as part of White Limozeen and not the hotel, is open to the public for a fee and with a reservation. This means the food and drink menu inside also carries out to here. As it's on the 12th floor, the pool and patio area come with skyline views of Nashville, too.
Those pursuing musical spirits along with the cocktail ones can make White Limozeen the first stop on the "Gold Record Road" through the heart of the Americana Music Triangle that stretches between Nashville and New Orleans. A short detour to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, along the way, leads to further celebration of all things Dolly at Dollywood, one of the best amusement parks in the U.S., especially during the best times to visit for the fewest crowds.