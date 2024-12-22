One Of The Coolest Homes In The Hudson Valley Is A National Historic Landmark You Can Tour

In the Hudson Valley, just an hour away from the hustle and bustle of New York's celebrity sightings, skyscrapers, and high fashion, sits one of the most extraordinary homes you'll ever see. It's a National Historic Landmark, a World Monuments Watch Site, and an Affiliate Site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation — plus, it's astonishingly lovely.

Instead of spending your time shoving your way through New York City's subway system or dodging tourists on the streets of Times Square, you can wander the beautifully designed trails of Manitoga and tour the home of American industrial designer Russel Wright (1904-1976), called Dragon Rock. You may know Wright and his wife and business partner, Mary Small Einstein Wright, from their line of American Modern tableware, but this mid-century mecca is an absolute dream. Wright and his wife created the home and grounds together in Garrison, New York.

It's a 75-acre woodland area by a rock quarry they purchased in 1942. They diverted a stream, built a waterfall, and hired architect David Leavitt — who had worked in Japan, carrying over that aesthetic to the project — to help bring their home into existence. There are outdoor rooms with moss and gravel floors, a cedar trunk in the main room, lots of glass to make you feel like you're outside when you're inside, and natural touches like translucent honeycomb walls. It's one of the few 20th-century homes open to the public in New York. There are also miles of trails to explore and an artist residency program.