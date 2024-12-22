One Of The Coolest Homes In The Hudson Valley Is A National Historic Landmark You Can Tour
In the Hudson Valley, just an hour away from the hustle and bustle of New York's celebrity sightings, skyscrapers, and high fashion, sits one of the most extraordinary homes you'll ever see. It's a National Historic Landmark, a World Monuments Watch Site, and an Affiliate Site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation — plus, it's astonishingly lovely.
Instead of spending your time shoving your way through New York City's subway system or dodging tourists on the streets of Times Square, you can wander the beautifully designed trails of Manitoga and tour the home of American industrial designer Russel Wright (1904-1976), called Dragon Rock. You may know Wright and his wife and business partner, Mary Small Einstein Wright, from their line of American Modern tableware, but this mid-century mecca is an absolute dream. Wright and his wife created the home and grounds together in Garrison, New York.
It's a 75-acre woodland area by a rock quarry they purchased in 1942. They diverted a stream, built a waterfall, and hired architect David Leavitt — who had worked in Japan, carrying over that aesthetic to the project — to help bring their home into existence. There are outdoor rooms with moss and gravel floors, a cedar trunk in the main room, lots of glass to make you feel like you're outside when you're inside, and natural touches like translucent honeycomb walls. It's one of the few 20th-century homes open to the public in New York. There are also miles of trails to explore and an artist residency program.
All about Manitoga, Dragon Rock
Dragon Rock has been restored and upgraded in the last two decades, and from mid-May through mid-November, you can take a guided tour. (Purchase your tickets here.) Inside, you'll find a Japanese-inspired studio where Wright worked and slept, along with his furniture designs and breathtaking touches like a moon doorknob that leads to a moon-viewing area. The landscape is also manipulated into the forms Wright was looking for, including the Japanese Tour Garden, with each rock and boulder set in just the right spot. This groundbreaking house also overlooks the Quarry Pool and a 30-foot waterfall.
Tours only happen for part of the year, but the trails across the landscape surrounding the home are always open during sunlight hours. There is the Wickopee Trail Loop, which is .74 miles long and includes a stream crossing as part of the adventure. You can also hike the easy 1.1-mile White Pine Loop and the moderate 1.5-mile Lost Pond Trail. You can even picnic there, though you must pack in and out.
Do note that you'll need to wear sturdy shoes, even if you're just taking the house tour, as there is a short hike through the uneven landscape and a walk up a stone staircase to get to the home. It's a good idea to bring bug spray and avoid light-colored clothing, which may attract ticks. The tours are 90 minutes long, rain or shine, and you'll have to leave your backpacks and bags at the Guide House. No tripods or selfie sticks are allowed, and children must be at least 10 years old to enter the home. Make your reservations for this incredible spot early because it does tend to fill up.