A Secret, Wildly Underrated Canyon Provides Arizona Vibes In Southern Idaho

There are few other places in the world that will make you feel like you have entered into the realm of strange and magical beauty like an Arizona slot canyon. With red-orange walls that twist and curve like waves, it is no wonder that popular slot canyons — like Antelope Canyon — have made it onto many bucket lists and have become busy in recent years. Because of this, to avoid the crowds and the higher entrance prices, many travelers have started turning to other lesser-known canyons like the underrated and striking Waterholes Canyon. However, what many travelers don't know is that Arizona is not the only state with slot canyons. In fact, Idaho also contains a particularly interesting and relatively secret option: Black Magic Canyon.

Located in southern Idaho near the town of Shoshone, the Black Magic Canyon is a natural slot canyon that was carved by the waters of the Big Wood River. Just like the slot canyons of Arizona, in Black Magic Canyon, you will feel like you've entered another world as you take in the winding and twisting rock walls and unique rock formations. However, unlike Antelope Canyon and other similar canyons in Arizona, the walls of Black Magic Canyon are not bright orange, but rather dark gray and black, as they are made of rock from old lava flows. This gives the Black Magic Canyon a more serious and mystical vibe (which is how it got its name). Like most slot canyons, the best way to enjoy the otherworldly beauty of this place is to get inside and explore.