A Secret, Wildly Underrated Canyon Provides Arizona Vibes In Southern Idaho
There are few other places in the world that will make you feel like you have entered into the realm of strange and magical beauty like an Arizona slot canyon. With red-orange walls that twist and curve like waves, it is no wonder that popular slot canyons — like Antelope Canyon — have made it onto many bucket lists and have become busy in recent years. Because of this, to avoid the crowds and the higher entrance prices, many travelers have started turning to other lesser-known canyons like the underrated and striking Waterholes Canyon. However, what many travelers don't know is that Arizona is not the only state with slot canyons. In fact, Idaho also contains a particularly interesting and relatively secret option: Black Magic Canyon.
Located in southern Idaho near the town of Shoshone, the Black Magic Canyon is a natural slot canyon that was carved by the waters of the Big Wood River. Just like the slot canyons of Arizona, in Black Magic Canyon, you will feel like you've entered another world as you take in the winding and twisting rock walls and unique rock formations. However, unlike Antelope Canyon and other similar canyons in Arizona, the walls of Black Magic Canyon are not bright orange, but rather dark gray and black, as they are made of rock from old lava flows. This gives the Black Magic Canyon a more serious and mystical vibe (which is how it got its name). Like most slot canyons, the best way to enjoy the otherworldly beauty of this place is to get inside and explore.
What to know before you visit Black Magic Canyon
One of the biggest complaints from hikers on AllTrails is that the entrance to Black Magic Canyon is difficult to find. The reason for this is because the canyon is actually around 10 miles long and doesn't have much signage. There are also two entrances, and one requires driving along a difficult dirt road only appropriate for vehicles with four-wheel drive, while the other is a little easier to access. To get to the easier-to-access entrance, drive north on Route 75 from Shoshone until you pass the Shoshone Ice Caves. Then, turn left onto West Magic Road, and the parking lot will be immediately on the right. From here, you can follow a paved path down into the canyon. Because the rocks can be slick, it is important to wear hiking shoes with good tread while exploring.
Because Black Magic is a slot canyon, it is prone to flash flooding, and it is important to take your safety seriously during your visit. In fact, the Black Magic Canyon is used as a flow-through for a nearby dam and is often full of water in spring and summer. Because of this, the best time to visit is during the late fall or winter. Even then, you should pay attention to the weather forecast and avoid visiting after heavy rain. Furthermore, before your visit, you should always call the Big Wood Canal Company to make sure they will not be sending water into the canyon while you are there. Not only would this be incredibly dangerous, but also, if there is water in the canyon, the rock formations will be completely submerged and the canyon will look like nothing more than a regular stream.
Where to stay and other activities near Black Magic Canyon
As the biggest city in the area, you will find the most accommodation options in Twin Falls, which is around a 50-minute drive from the canyon. Here, you will find many reliable chain hotels along with a few choices of more interesting stays like the Fillmore Inn Bed & Breakfast and Blue Lakes Inn. You will also find tent camping and RV sites at the Oregon Trail Campground and the Twin Falls/Jerome KOA. If you are willing to stay around a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the canyon, you can even rent a yurt in the backcountry near Idaho City and use that as your cozy home base to explore the southern half of the Gem State.
Staying a few days in southern Idaho is definitely worth it as there is plenty to do and see in the area. In fact, the Black Magic Canyon is only a little under a two-hour drive from the Sawtooth Mountains, which are not only awe-inspiring but also a great way to skip the crowds at Grand Teton while enjoying similar views. Furthermore, if you choose to stay in Twin Falls, you will be right next to the "Niagara of the West," also known as the breathtaking Shoshone Falls.