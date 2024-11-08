'Niagara Of The West' Is An Overlooked Majestic Waterfall In Idaho Offering Year-Round Beauty

Though it lacks the majestic ocean beaches, inlets, and perfect little islands of its Pacific Northwest neighbors, landlocked Idaho has no shortage of scenic beauty. From the rugged wonder of the Sawtooths to the deep frigid waters of Lake Pend Oreille, the Gem State delivers the goods and then some when it comes to nature in its purest form.

While mountain pursuits remain the name of the game in Idaho, its many rivers are worthy attractions in their own right. Chief among these is the Snake. Beginning in Wyoming and winding nearly 1,080 miles before its eventual confluence with the Columbia in Washington State, Snake River stretches across the breadth of Idaho at its widest point.

The Snake boasts many attractions along its route, though none may be more breathtaking than Shoshone Falls. Situated just outside of the town of Twin Falls, this 212-foot set of cascades is actually higher than the much more famous Niagara Falls. During peak flows the water pours over the basalt rock rim in roaring blasts, enveloping the canyon in a lingering, otherworldly mist. This makes Shoshone Falls very much worth checking out, not just for the natural spectacle, but also due the fact that the area is rich in active, outdoor pursuits for nature-enthusiasts of all stripes.

