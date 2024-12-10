Avoid Crowded Antelope Canyon For Arizona's Underrated And Just As Striking Sandstone Beauty
When visiting Arizona sites like the Grand Canyon, also known as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, or the famous red rocks of Sedona, you expect big crowds. However, Antelope Canyon's fame means it's also become overrun with people wanting to experience its incredible sandstone formations, unique colors, and picturesque canyon walls. For those looking for a similar slot canyon experience, Waterholes Canyon is only a few miles away. This breathtaking canyon is a great option to enjoy the exquisite Navajo sandstone formations without huge crowds tagging along. (The name of the canyon can be written a variety of ways, so your trail map might not match our spelling.)
Waterholes Canyon, like Antelope Canyon, is on Navajo Nation land. When planning your visit, be advised that you can't simply head to the canyon and explore on your own, nor can you camp overnight near the site. You need to check what permit or tour is required for your plans. There are places nearby to get permits and information before venturing into the gorgeous Waterholes Canyon, and some tour groups manage permits on your behalf.
What to know about Waterholes Canyon before visiting
To experience the natural beauty of Waterholes Canyon, visitors can book a 2-mile hike lasting 90 minutes via the Navajo-owned Waterhole Canyon Experience. They can also book a longer photography tour. This particular tour company does not allow bags of any kind and has strict rules about what you can and can't take photos of. Some bloggers, such as Walk My World, reported being instructed to purchase a permit if they wanted to take photos of the canyon, so ask in advance before snapping that Instagram photo. Given the length of the tour, you could also hit the amazing and photogenic Horseshoe Bend on the same day. Before you go, it's important to note that the Navajo Nation as a whole also has a no-dog policy for its trails.
Waterholes Canyon is technically open year-round, but check the weather to ensure you have the proper gear for that day. People can assume that since it's in Arizona, it's always hot, but that is not true. During the summer months, yes, it can be blisteringly hot. However, as the area sits at almost 4,000 feet, it can be very cool to cold in the spring and fall. And though winter is liable to be the least crowded time to visit, you'll get chilly days and snowfall between December and February. So whatever season you plan to visit, plan accordingly.
How to get to Arizona's Waterholes Canyon
Page, Arizona, is a small city of around 7,000 people just south of the Utah border, close to both Antelope and Waterholes Canyons. Page often serves as a resting point for people before or after they explore. To get to Waterholes Canyon, you can fly into Page's airport, or you can drive almost five hours from nearby Las Vegas or Phoenix. Flagstaff and Sedona, two common hubs for tourists looking to hike in Arizona, are several hours away, but the airport at Flagstaff might be worth considering if you're not just coming to Arizona for the slot canyons. They're closer to other Arizona hiking hotspots, like the beautiful Oak Creek Canyon and underrated state parks like Red Rock.
After you arrive in Arizona, you need to get to the canyon. Getting to Waterholes Canyon requires some effort, but some tour companies offer shuttles from Page to the canyon entrance or trailhead. Thankfully, when you arrive at Waterholes Canyon, you can enjoy and contemplate nature's beauty with fewer crowds. The more remote canyon experience is sure to be one you won't soon forget.