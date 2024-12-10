Avoid Crowded Antelope Canyon For Arizona's Underrated And Just As Striking Sandstone Beauty

To experience the natural beauty of Waterholes Canyon, visitors can book a 2-mile hike lasting 90 minutes via the Navajo-owned Waterhole Canyon Experience. They can also book a longer photography tour. This particular tour company does not allow bags of any kind and has strict rules about what you can and can't take photos of. Some bloggers, such as Walk My World, reported being instructed to purchase a permit if they wanted to take photos of the canyon, so ask in advance before snapping that Instagram photo. Given the length of the tour, you could also hit the amazing and photogenic Horseshoe Bend on the same day. Before you go, it's important to note that the Navajo Nation as a whole also has a no-dog policy for its trails.

Waterholes Canyon is technically open year-round, but check the weather to ensure you have the proper gear for that day. People can assume that since it's in Arizona, it's always hot, but that is not true. During the summer months, yes, it can be blisteringly hot. However, as the area sits at almost 4,000 feet, it can be very cool to cold in the spring and fall. And though winter is liable to be the least crowded time to visit, you'll get chilly days and snowfall between December and February. So whatever season you plan to visit, plan accordingly.