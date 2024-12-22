One Of Florida's Most-Visited Beach Cities Was Given A Shocking Crime Rating
Daytona Beach is one of Florida's main coastal hubs. The city draws millions of visitors looking for prime dolphin-spotting beaches, breathtaking crowd-free getaways, and raucous spring break fun. Daytona is also a premier event town, with Bike Week and the famous Daytona International Speedway extending the resort city's appeal beyond its balmy sand beaches. However, there is a troubling underbelly to the town's thriving tourist industry. Data gathered from 2015 to 2019 showed that Daytona Beach had 1,229.9 violent crimes per 100,000 people; the highest figure in the state (via The Daytona Beach News-Journal).
Anecdotal evidence supports these alarming statistics as well. TripAdvisor reviews describe Daytona Beach's boardwalk and pier as intimidating and crime-infested, noting open drug use, limited police presence, and numerous homeless people, some of them aggressive.
The high crime rate has sparked concern amongst locals, who have called for stronger law enforcement and social programs to address homelessness, drug abuse, and related violence. Police have responded with several initiatives, but recent statistics and news suggest crime will likely remain high for years to come. Despite this, Daytona Beach's combination of coastal beauty, motorsport, and tourist infrastructure makes for a dynamic package for both locals and visitors across the country and the world.
Drugs, violence and the police response in Daytona Beach
Nearby Ormond Beach is the deadliest beach in the United States owing to sharks and rip currents. In Daytona Beach, however, the danger is on land, especially in districts such as Seabreeze, Surfside Village, Highland Park, Ridgewood Park, Daytona Beach Southwest, Daytona Gardens, and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. The rates of violence and theft in these areas cause Daytona Beach to be more dangerous than 93% of American cities (via Neighborhood Scout).
This sobering fact has forced city authorities to take drastic action. In 2022, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young established the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) to tackle the problem, which often worsens in November. "I had a command staff meeting, and I said, 'Hey, we need to come up with some form of a team that can just get out there and be extremely proactive so that we can prevent a rough November," Chief Young said in an interview with WKMG News. So far, the initiative has been markedly successful, overseeing a drop in homicides, gun crime, drug crime, and car chases.
If this positive trend continues, Daytona Beach may attract new visitors, especially families, seniors, and other risk-averse groups. Ideally, in time, the city could rival popular low-crime resort destinations such as Marco Island and Sunny Isles Beach. But for now, Daytona Beach has some work to do.