One Of Florida's Most-Visited Beach Cities Was Given A Shocking Crime Rating

Daytona Beach is one of Florida's main coastal hubs. The city draws millions of visitors looking for prime dolphin-spotting beaches, breathtaking crowd-free getaways, and raucous spring break fun. Daytona is also a premier event town, with Bike Week and the famous Daytona International Speedway extending the resort city's appeal beyond its balmy sand beaches. However, there is a troubling underbelly to the town's thriving tourist industry. Data gathered from 2015 to 2019 showed that Daytona Beach had 1,229.9 violent crimes per 100,000 people; the highest figure in the state (via The Daytona Beach News-Journal).

Anecdotal evidence supports these alarming statistics as well. TripAdvisor reviews describe Daytona Beach's boardwalk and pier as intimidating and crime-infested, noting open drug use, limited police presence, and numerous homeless people, some of them aggressive.

The high crime rate has sparked concern amongst locals, who have called for stronger law enforcement and social programs to address homelessness, drug abuse, and related violence. Police have responded with several initiatives, but recent statistics and news suggest crime will likely remain high for years to come. Despite this, Daytona Beach's combination of coastal beauty, motorsport, and tourist infrastructure makes for a dynamic package for both locals and visitors across the country and the world.