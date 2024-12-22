The Scenic Midwest River Cruise You Can Book Through One Of Europe's Most Popular Cruise Lines
When you think of river cruises, it'll likely evoke images of moseying along the Rhone sipping on a glass of Châteauneuf-du-Pape or sailing down the Danube taking in the European Christmas Market Season with Viking. And while some of the world's best river cruises are European escapes, it's actually a fantastic way of seeing all sorts of destinations around the globe, and even right here in the heart of the United States. There's a number of reasons to go on a river cruise, from its exclusive, small format feel to a more luxury-oriented experience, and what better way of exploring the expanses of America than in a cozy, yet chic atmosphere.
The famed cruise proprietor, Viking, offers an array of unique itineraries that explores American destinations, particularly underrated ones in the Midwest. The Viking Mississippi, the most state-of-the-art boat to take on the Mississippi River to date, is a floating luxury hotel, and the most comfortable way to explore America's great river. With 193 staterooms, all of which have their own view of the shoreline, impressive outdoor terraces, and chic public spaces and restaurant, the ship really caters to a relaxed yet elegant experience.
It's a way to see these American states in a whole other light, framed with the same romanticism as the villages of Germany or Hungary on Viking's European sailings that we've come to regard as quaint vignettes. A part of the country that is often relegated to "flyover state" status, the American Midwest is chock-full of dynamic history and fascinating industry and can be just as romantically pastoral as its European counterparts. So grab that lager, take a seat on your stateroom balcony, and enjoy the Mississippi on these Viking itineraries.
Exploring the Mississippi with Viking Cruises
Viking offers a number of cruises that sail the U.S., exploring destinations like the Mississippi River Delta and Tennessee's Cumberland River. Itineraries range from eight days at the shortest to up to 22 days for the most cruise-y among us. The eight day trips give travelers a taste of a more concentrated area, such as the "New Orleans & Southern Charms" itinerary which focuses its time around Louisiana and Mississippi. Prices vary depending on itinerary, with those smaller journeys beginning at around $3,500 per person and longer 15-day trips ranging from $9,000 to $12,000. For those looking for a bargain, however, sometimes Viking offers promotions which include reduced deposits and/or free airfare with booking.
To fully explore the Mississippi River and the American Midwest, the best itinerary to choose is the "America's Great River" sailing. Traveling the entire length of the U.S. from St. Paul to New Orleans, the Great River itinerary offers 12 guided tours across 15 days and explores the heart of the country's natural ecosystems, cultural history, and agricultural operations. This tour is the most extensive that Viking offers along the Mississippi, visiting seven states and 15 cities with tours adventuring into quirky small towns, southern wetlands, and Civil War memorial parks. The "Heartland of America" sailing is another Midwestern focused option too. An eight day taster itinerary, this sailing concentrates on middle-of-America destinations in Missouri, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The Heartland itinerary is a great choice for those who want to explore the Mississippi and the Midwest, but may not have the time to dedicate a full two weeks to the trip.
Other river cruises to try in America
Aside from the Midwestern focused trips, Viking offers a number of other cruise itineraries along the riverways of America's heartland and the south. Intrepid travelers can embark on the mammoth 22-day itinerary, called the "Mississippi River Odyssey" which adds a few more stops and swaps out destinations from the Great River version of the trip. While the Great River cruise departs from St. Paul, Minnesota and traverses the Mississippi River, stopping in a number of destinations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Missouri, the Odyssey focuses on a southern itinerary in Louisiana, Tennessee, and Mississippi before heading up to Saint Paul, sailing by, but not stopping at, many of those midwestern stops.
If a trip to America's South is the goal, then travelers can opt for several itineraries that depart from New Orleans and explores the best of the South's charm, including routes to Memphis. For a slight variation that isn't so Mississippi River focused, Viking offers a Cumberland River cruise as well that focuses on Tennessee highlights like Nashville and Memphis, and ventures to Kentucky, the Bourbon capital of the world. For the most part though, Viking's bread and butter in its American sailings is definitely the adventures on the Mississippi River heading up through the American Midwest. However, with any itinerary, river cruising is probably one of the most underrated (and most comfortable) ways of seeing American sites. From one trip, travelers get to explore a number of American destinations, making this Viking river cruise one for the books.