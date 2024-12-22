The Scenic Midwest River Cruise You Can Book Through One Of Europe's Most Popular Cruise Lines

When you think of river cruises, it'll likely evoke images of moseying along the Rhone sipping on a glass of Châteauneuf-du-Pape or sailing down the Danube taking in the European Christmas Market Season with Viking. And while some of the world's best river cruises are European escapes, it's actually a fantastic way of seeing all sorts of destinations around the globe, and even right here in the heart of the United States. There's a number of reasons to go on a river cruise, from its exclusive, small format feel to a more luxury-oriented experience, and what better way of exploring the expanses of America than in a cozy, yet chic atmosphere.

The famed cruise proprietor, Viking, offers an array of unique itineraries that explores American destinations, particularly underrated ones in the Midwest. The Viking Mississippi, the most state-of-the-art boat to take on the Mississippi River to date, is a floating luxury hotel, and the most comfortable way to explore America's great river. With 193 staterooms, all of which have their own view of the shoreline, impressive outdoor terraces, and chic public spaces and restaurant, the ship really caters to a relaxed yet elegant experience.

It's a way to see these American states in a whole other light, framed with the same romanticism as the villages of Germany or Hungary on Viking's European sailings that we've come to regard as quaint vignettes. A part of the country that is often relegated to "flyover state" status, the American Midwest is chock-full of dynamic history and fascinating industry and can be just as romantically pastoral as its European counterparts. So grab that lager, take a seat on your stateroom balcony, and enjoy the Mississippi on these Viking itineraries.