Seattle's Waterfront Hosts An Eclectic Tourist Stop For Curious Collectors And Adventurers

When most travelers think of shopping for art and curios as part of their Washington vacation, they probably imagine hitting up little artsy coastal towns like La Conner, or perhaps somewhere along The Cascade Loop as they explore orchards, vineyards, and lakes. It may be something of a surprise, then, to know that one of the state's most historic stores for unusual items can be found on the waterfront in Seattle: Ye Olde Curiosity Shop, which has operated continuously since it was first founded back in 1899 as Standley's Free Museum and Curio, stocking totem poles and other forms of Native American art, strange objects such as Amazonian shrunken heads, and incredible animal parts, including whale bones and armadillo sewing baskets. By 1922, Seattle's Ye Olde Curiosity Shop was known as "the most unique shop in the world."

It's celebrated in postcards and was listed among the "Seven Wonders of Seattle" in a 1933 issue of The Seattle Star, and has been a famous tourist attraction ever since. But the shop isn't simply a supplier of curios. According to art historian Kate C. Duncan, Ye Olde Curiosity Shop has been an important supplier of artworks and artifacts to major art institutions across the country. As well as purchasing art, particularly that by Native American artists, for resale, the store's founder, J.E. "Daddy" Standley, commissioned a great deal especially for the store. Duncan has even written a book, "1001 Curious Things: Ye Olde Curiosity Shop and Native American Art" (available for purchase on Amazon), exploring the institution's contribution to the art market. Though many of the more problematic items are now absent, Ye Olde Curiosity Shop is still a must-visit for those interested in antiques and trinkets.