The Washington Road Surrounded In Orchards, Vineyards, And One Of The World's Prettiest Lakes

The Cascade Loop starts 30 miles north of Seattle in the city of Everett, where it heads east into foothills and farmland. It soon joins the Stevens Pass Greenway, following the swift flow of the Skykomish River. After climbing up and over the pass, you drop down into the town of Leavenworth. This German mountain town is a replica of a Bavarian alps village, complete with beer halls, sauerkraut, sausage platters, and lederhosen-clad oompah bands. Leavenworth is also a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, with river rafting, rock climbing, zip lining, hiking, and winter sports.

Advertisement

After heading through the seemingly endless orchards of Wenatchee — called the "Apple Capital of the World" — the route takes you to Chelan, which is some of the Pacific Northwest's prime wine country. Its eponymous lake is a narrow and deep, 50-mile body of freshwater, surrounded by rolling hills and craggy, snow-capped peaks. The loop continues into the mesmerizing Methow Valley, a haven for hiking, mountain biking, fly fishing, horseback riding, and in the winter, Nordic skiing. Stop off for a meal, coffee, or a bit of antique shopping in the cool town of Winthrop, which — with its wagon wheels, clapboard buildings, and swinging doors — looks like the set of a Western.

Perhaps the true gem of the Cascade Loop is the North Cascades Highway. This section winds through some of the most rugged, inaccessible mountains in America, and the national park that bears its name. Take in the gut-punching vistas of Liberty Bell Mountain at beyond Washington Pass, and marvel at the turquoise waters of Lake Diablo. Then, venture into the Skagit Valley, where vast tulip fields come alive in a kaleidoscope of colors each spring. From there the road crosses onto Whidbey Island via the ultra-scenic Deception Pass Bridge. It meanders through the island — the second longest in the country — where you'll find woods, open fields, and the laid-back towns of Coupeville and Langley. From there, it's a 15-minute ferry ride to the Mukilteo dock, and in just under seven miles, you're back in Everett where you started.

Advertisement