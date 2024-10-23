The Washington Road Surrounded In Orchards, Vineyards, And One Of The World's Prettiest Lakes
When it comes to seeing the splendor of the U.S., nothing beats a northern road trip with national parks and charming towns. The Cascade Loop may be one of the best in the country. Circling for 440 miles in northern Washington state, this gorgeous route takes you through nine distinct sections. These include mountain towns, wide valleys, orchards, tulip fields, wine country, bucolic islands, icy lakes, and the stunning North Cascade National Park.
The loop links together three scenic byways: Stevens Pass Greenway, North Cascades Highway, and Whidbey Scenic Isle Way. This guarantees that visitors can experience some of the best scenery in the region.
It's also more than just a pretty drive. The Cascade Loop is best taken in slowly, by stopping off along the way to soak up what each place has to offer. This includes funky little towns, wineries, state and national parks, lakes, historical sites, as well as plenty of spots for outdoor action, such as hiking, camping, kayaking, birding, wildflower spotting, and whale watching.
A road through jaw-dropping country
The Cascade Loop starts 30 miles north of Seattle in the city of Everett, where it heads east into foothills and farmland. It soon joins the Stevens Pass Greenway, following the swift flow of the Skykomish River. After climbing up and over the pass, you drop down into the town of Leavenworth. This German mountain town is a replica of a Bavarian alps village, complete with beer halls, sauerkraut, sausage platters, and lederhosen-clad oompah bands. Leavenworth is also a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, with river rafting, rock climbing, zip lining, hiking, and winter sports.
After heading through the seemingly endless orchards of Wenatchee — called the "Apple Capital of the World" — the route takes you to Chelan, which is some of the Pacific Northwest's prime wine country. Its eponymous lake is a narrow and deep, 50-mile body of freshwater, surrounded by rolling hills and craggy, snow-capped peaks. The loop continues into the mesmerizing Methow Valley, a haven for hiking, mountain biking, fly fishing, horseback riding, and in the winter, Nordic skiing. Stop off for a meal, coffee, or a bit of antique shopping in the cool town of Winthrop, which — with its wagon wheels, clapboard buildings, and swinging doors — looks like the set of a Western.
Perhaps the true gem of the Cascade Loop is the North Cascades Highway. This section winds through some of the most rugged, inaccessible mountains in America, and the national park that bears its name. Take in the gut-punching vistas of Liberty Bell Mountain at beyond Washington Pass, and marvel at the turquoise waters of Lake Diablo. Then, venture into the Skagit Valley, where vast tulip fields come alive in a kaleidoscope of colors each spring. From there the road crosses onto Whidbey Island via the ultra-scenic Deception Pass Bridge. It meanders through the island — the second longest in the country — where you'll find woods, open fields, and the laid-back towns of Coupeville and Langley. From there, it's a 15-minute ferry ride to the Mukilteo dock, and in just under seven miles, you're back in Everett where you started.
What to do when you stop off
There is a wide array of things to do and see during your time out of the vehicle. On the way to Stevens Pass, you can check out the historic towns of Index and Skykomish. There you can ride a mini-train and do some whitewater rafting. While you're in Chelan, take a winery tour before jumping on the Lady of the Lake boat, which takes you to the settlement of Stehekin, at the lake's northern edge.
The North Cascades National Park offers a myriad of opportunities for backcountry adventures. For day hiking, strap on your boots and hit the Heather Maple Pass Loop Trail or the Blue Lake Trail. Just know any overnight camping in the park requires a backcountry permit, available at the Wilderness Information Center in Marblemount. Also, the North Cascades Highway is one of the world's snowiest places in the winter and is only open April through November.
The Skagit Valley attracts visitors from all around when its tulips are in bloom. They are best to see in April during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. Even if you're not there during tulip season, make sure to pull over in the quaint town of La Conner. Once you're on Whidbey Island, Deception Pass State Park has incredible views of both Skagit Bay and the Salish Sea, and historic Fort Casey contains the remnants of WW1-era artillery batteries constructed to protect the entrance to Puget Sound.