Avoid Seattle Crowds At This Underrated Charmer On Washington's Coast With Similar Vibes

Famous for its vibrant coffee culture, thriving art and music scenes, and surrounding natural beauty, Seattle is the emerald jewel of the Pacific Northwest. However, this isn't exactly a secret. Packed with tourists, the city was named the most crowded destination in America during Labor Day, drawing droves of travelers from across the nation to its iconic Space Needle-adorned metropolis.

If crowds aren't your thing, but you still want to bask in the Seattle vibes, take the road less traveled to its cousin city. Brimming with historic charm, quirky shops and restaurants, and enchanting outdoor playgrounds, Bellingham is the perfect addition to your Washington vacation. Situated just 90 miles north of Seattle and less than 22 miles from Blaine (an underrated Pacific Northwest gem filled with art), the small coastal city is ideal for a day trip or a quiet weekend retreat. From window shopping in the historic Fairhaven Village to hiking miles of scenic trails in the region, you'll find plenty to experience in beautiful Bellingham.