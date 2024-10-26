Avoid Seattle Crowds At This Underrated Charmer On Washington's Coast With Similar Vibes
Famous for its vibrant coffee culture, thriving art and music scenes, and surrounding natural beauty, Seattle is the emerald jewel of the Pacific Northwest. However, this isn't exactly a secret. Packed with tourists, the city was named the most crowded destination in America during Labor Day, drawing droves of travelers from across the nation to its iconic Space Needle-adorned metropolis.
If crowds aren't your thing, but you still want to bask in the Seattle vibes, take the road less traveled to its cousin city. Brimming with historic charm, quirky shops and restaurants, and enchanting outdoor playgrounds, Bellingham is the perfect addition to your Washington vacation. Situated just 90 miles north of Seattle and less than 22 miles from Blaine (an underrated Pacific Northwest gem filled with art), the small coastal city is ideal for a day trip or a quiet weekend retreat. From window shopping in the historic Fairhaven Village to hiking miles of scenic trails in the region, you'll find plenty to experience in beautiful Bellingham.
Bellingham's charming shops and restaurants
The road to Bellingham is where the breathtaking journey begins. Hopping off of the I-5 North at exit 231, you'll take the stunning Chuckanut Drive Scenic Byway into Bellingham. Winding alongside glittering shorelines, majestic mountains, and emerald green trees, the scenic 24-mile route takes you to the heart of the historic Fairhaven neighborhood. Start your day by wandering its charming, walkable streets lined with Victorian architecture, where you'll find an array of boutiques, art galleries, and delicious dining spots. Village Books, a three-story, dog-friendly bookstore, is a must-visit. If you're craving a Seattle-style coffeehouse, head to the top floor, where you'll find Evolve Chocolate and Cafe. You'll also find plenty of eclectic gift shops to peruse and picture-perfect art galleries like the Whatcom Art Market.
After working up an appetite, grab a bite at one of Fairhaven's local eateries. Underneath Village Books is Colophon Cafe, which has soups, salads, small bites, and local spirits. For a casual lunch, try Port Fairhaven Fish-N-Chips, which boasts award-winning fish and chips and breathtaking views of Bellingham Bay. For dinner and drinks, The Black Cat offers classic American bistro-style fare and a full bar in a charming, old-world building.
Explore Bellingham's beautiful scenery
Like Seattle, Bellingham boasts the beauty of the Pacific Northwest in its backyard. With over 90 miles of trails in the area, there are boundless hiking opportunities. For short and sweet treks that pack a scenic punch, head northeast to Heather Meadows, where you'll find easy adventures, like the stunning 0.6-mile Picture Lake route or the kid-friendly Fire and Ice Trail. For a longer, more challenging trek, try the Chuckanut Ridge Trail, a mountainside hike with moss-covered trees and panoramic vistas. There are also plenty of water adventures, including kayaking, paddleboarding, and whale watching in the multiple bays, lakes, and beaches in the area.
If you plan to stay overnight rather than trekking south to Seattle, you can unwind at a gorgeous waterfront hotel like the Hotel Bellwether or settle into a Victorian-style B&B like Sundara West. If you prefer a more nature-filled retreat, pitch a tent in Washington's oldest state park, Larrabee State Park, or the blue cove-enveloped Birch Bay State Park. You can also escape to North Cascades National Park, one of the world's snowiest places.