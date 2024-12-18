An Illinois State Park's Whimsical 'Gnome Roam' Is A One-Of-A-Kind Storybook Adventure Come To Life
While you might associate hiking around state parks in the midwest with warm weather, Illinois' Giant City State Park has a fun December and January tradition that just might make you brave the chilly weather this winter: Gnome Roam. To participate in this exciting adventure, all you have to do is visit Shawnee National Forest and head to any of the designated seven trails.
Don't get distracted by the magical landscapes, though — hidden somewhere along each route is a statue of a gnome. If you're able to find all seven statues, you can head to the Giant City Visitor Center and claim your reward: A special Gnome Roam patch for you to proudly display on your favorite hiking backpack.
The gnomes are located in different spots along the trails, so you'll need to prove that you found them if you want to complete this scavenger hunt successfully and claim your prize. One option is to take detailed field notes, writing down the date when you hiked, where you saw the gnome, and what winter hiking item he had with him. An easier (and more adorable) option is to simply take a selfie with each gnome and show those pictures to the rangers at the visitors center instead.
What trails should you hike to find the winter gnomes?
Giant City State Park is a stunning 4,000 acres, but you don't have to scour them all to find the gnomes — only seven specific trails. The first is the Giant City Nature Trail, which includes impressive sandstone rocks and cave shelters and, at some points, has steps cut directly into the stone. This route is an easy loop that most hikers complete in 30 minutes to an hour. Next, you'll need to explore the ominous named Devil's Stand Table Trail [pictured] — but don't worry, the only supernatural being lurking around the mushroom rock is a friendly winter-themed gnome. This trail is even shorter, taking most hikers only about half an hour. You might see some impressive icicle formations on your 45-minute trek around Indian Creek Nature Trail, which is among the trickier routes in the Gnome Roam.
The Arrowwood Trail next to the Visitor's Center, the paved Post Oak Trail, and the fascinating Stone Fort Trail (where you can see a 1,000-year-old stone wall) are all relatively short walks as well. The longest and most difficult trail you'll have to take to complete the Gnome Roam is the rugged 2-mile Trillium Trail. If anything could make you feel more like you're in a fairy tale than scouting for gnomes, it's this trail. While you won't see any trillium flowers in December or January, you will see towering sandstone bluffs. The Trillium Trail is longer than the others, but most people are able to hike it in an hour or less.
Tips for the best experience winter hiking in Giant City State Park
Although you probably won't have to worry about avoiding ticks while hiking, hitting the trails in the winter comes with its own challenges. Whether you plan to make this your first solo hike or bring the entire family, you're going to want to make sure that you come prepared so that you can have the best experience possible while seeking out those winter gnomes.
Before you leave, you should always check the weather forecast so that you can be ready for what conditions will be like. Your hiking experience will be very different if it's a sunny afternoon with clear skies and temperature around 40 degrees Fahrenheit rather than a snowy, icy day. Even when you've checked the weather in advance, it's a good idea to wear layers and pack options for keeping warm when you hike so that you can take off a jacket or put on some gloves if the conditions change throughout the day.
If you plan to take photos with the gnomes when you find them, charge up your devices before you leave, and maybe bring a portable battery pack to ensure you don't miss the shot. Also, if you plan to keep a written log, you'll want to make sure you have a pen and paper ready.