An Illinois State Park's Whimsical 'Gnome Roam' Is A One-Of-A-Kind Storybook Adventure Come To Life

While you might associate hiking around state parks in the midwest with warm weather, Illinois' Giant City State Park has a fun December and January tradition that just might make you brave the chilly weather this winter: Gnome Roam. To participate in this exciting adventure, all you have to do is visit Shawnee National Forest and head to any of the designated seven trails.

Don't get distracted by the magical landscapes, though — hidden somewhere along each route is a statue of a gnome. If you're able to find all seven statues, you can head to the Giant City Visitor Center and claim your reward: A special Gnome Roam patch for you to proudly display on your favorite hiking backpack.

The gnomes are located in different spots along the trails, so you'll need to prove that you found them if you want to complete this scavenger hunt successfully and claim your prize. One option is to take detailed field notes, writing down the date when you hiked, where you saw the gnome, and what winter hiking item he had with him. An easier (and more adorable) option is to simply take a selfie with each gnome and show those pictures to the rangers at the visitors center instead.