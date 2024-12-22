Europeans Share Their Least Favorite Part About Vacationing In America

According to the JetCost study, which gathered responses from travelers to the United States from the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Germany, all nationalities surveyed except for the Spanish said that "the people" were the worst aspect of a trip to America. Shockingly, a full 30% of British respondents gave that as their answer.

What exactly the respondents disliked about the people they encountered on American vacations was not reflected in the study. It is important to note that, at 22%, "the number of tourists" came in third in terms of what British travelers liked least about U.S. travel. There is a good chance, then, that when they say that they were annoyed by "the people," they meant other tourists and the crowds they had to contend with to see the attractions on their itinerary. The price of travel to the United States also came in for criticism from respondents, with two out of every five Brits — who named prices as the second worst thing about a trip to America — saying they would be unlikely to plan a return visit. Maybe some of them had fallen victim to Times Square tourist traps Americans know better to avoid. Or, with the higher cost of living in the U.S. compared to much of Europe, it may be that European travelers feel the sting on their purse strings more. This effect may have only amplified since the survey was conducted, since 2022 saw an increase in the strength of the dollar, making travel more expensive for Europeans in the U.S. and more affordable for Americans in Europe. This phenomenon has reportedly shown a growing disparity in the flow of tourists across the Atlantic.