Ancient Roman Ruins Are Spread Out Underneath The Streets Of This Lesser-Visited Bulgarian City

There's a race track running directly beneath the bustling, pedestrianized shopping street in Plovdiv's city center. Thousands of feet tread daily over the land where spectators once gathered from all over the vast Roman Empire, flocking to watch the Pythian sprinters, swaddling-cloth-clad wrestlers, and hurtling chariots. Here, 30,000 roaring fans hissed and cheered for famed sportsmen from across the Mediterranean. The 2nd-century stadium, one of the largest in the empire, wasn't the only draw of the ancient capital of the Roman province of Thracia. Visitors can still explore the regal amphitheatre, stately forum, and sprawling cosmopolitan city that have attracted travelers since antiquity. A less chaotic and uncrowded alternative to Pompeii or Rome, Plovdiv's historical sites don't attract the same swathes of tourists that their Mediterranean counterparts do. Many of the best ancient sites are underrated, and they come without the queues.

The modern city of Plovdiv has evolved over its ancient foundations, developing its own distinct cultural identity. 2019's "European Capital of Culture" and Bulgaria's second largest city, Plovdiv can be reached via an easy three-hour train from Sofia, under the shadow of the country's central mountains. Subject to extreme seasons, you could be sightseeing under the scorching sun or through the smog of heavy snowfall, depending on the time of year you plan your trip. Shoulder seasons are ideal, when the negligible tourist crowds are reduced to practically zero and the climate is more manageable.