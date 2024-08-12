This Ancient Port City Right By Rome Is A Less Chaotic And Uncrowded Alternative To Pompeii

If you're visiting Italy, it's a pretty good bet that you're starting your vacation in Rome. That means, if you want to visit the ancient ruins of Pompeii, you're looking at traveling around 150 miles away from where you began. That can cost you a lot of time, a new hotel or rental in a different city, and fewer hours to actually see the sights. Pompeii is wonderful, of course. In fact, it got almost 3 million visitors in 2022. However, you can find a less crowded ancient city much closer to Rome in Ostia Antica. Just around a 30-minute drive from the Eternal City, Ostia Antica is a lesser-known but incredible spot to see ancient ruins, much like the Appian Way just outside of Rome is.

Advertisement

One Reddit user posted about Ostia Antica, saying, "Love Ostia, spent the entire day there and still wanted to go back the next day. Enjoyed it way more than Pompeii. Less crowded and easy to get to." Another said, "Absolutely, probably my favourite place of all time. Four hours there wasn't enough, I could spend days. There were so few people too, especially off the main road, felt like I had it all to myself." Even travel pro Rick Steves says Ostia Antica has "ancient thrills to rival Pompeii." There are the ruins of Roman baths, snack shops, an amphitheater which still puts on performances, and so much more in this incredible ancient port city.