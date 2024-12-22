Rick Steves Says This European Country Has The Charm Of A 'Giant Shopping Mall'

Andorra is a tiny nation of approximately 80,000 people nestled in the Pyrenean mountains that measures about 13 miles by 13 miles, which is roughly equivalent to the size of Mobile, Alabama. Travel broadcaster Rick Steves first visited the nation in the 1970s and was unimpressed despite the dramatic scenery. Steves described Andorra la Vella, the country's capital, as a "big Spanish-speaking Radio Shack" owing to the preponderance of duty-free electronics stores.

Andorra is a relic of Europe's feudal history of kingdoms and principalities. In the 13th century, a marriage between the French and Catalan nobility established control of Andorra with the Bishop of Urgell. Disputes among immediate descendants caused not prolonged conflict but an agreement that Andorra remain neither Spanish nor French — a consensus that has lasted for hundreds of years.

This blur of Franco-Iberian culture does not help Andorra's identity. Locals claim to be entirely independent and that may be true on a legal basis, but what does that mean culturally, politically, and financially? Pyrenean isolation kept Andorra poor until the 20th century, when a new economy was built around banking, duty-free shopping, and iconic, easily accessible ski resorts. Despite all of this development, Steves' departing sentiment was that he had visited the Principality of Andorra so his audience didn't have to. Helpful, perhaps, but as with all things in life, you should arrive at your own conclusion.