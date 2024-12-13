One Pass In This Little European Country Gets You Access To 3 Different Iconic Ski Resorts

Occluded by the vast peaks of the Pyrenees, the micronation of Andorra sits on the border between France and Spain. Its landscape is largely defined by high craggy peaks and forest filled valleys, creating thrilling runs for the winter sports enthusiasts who flock to the small country. Soaring more than 6,500 feet above sea level, many of Andorra's ski resorts come plastered over with powder snows and exceptional freeriding terrain. Combine an excursion out on the slopes with a stay in one of the country's luxurious spas, fine dining with views of the uppermost Pyrenees, and raucous après-skis.

Reaching Andorra can be somewhat longwinded. The country's mountaintop position means that it doesn't have its own airport. There is a small airport on the border, Andorra–La Seu d'Urgell, but it doesn't have a huge capacity for commercial travel. Opt instead to travel overland on the train or bus routes that run up the mountainside. Less harrowing than the awe-inspiring route through the clouds of the French Pyrenees, regular buses run from the nearest train stations on both the French and Spanish borders. Flying into Spain, you can catch a high-speed connection to Lleida Pirineus from either Madrid-Puerta de Atocha or Barcelona Sants. If you're traveling from the French side of the Pyrenees, you should take Rick Steves' top tips to get the more affordable train tickets in France before booking a ticket from the major southern cities to L'Hospitalet-près-l'Andorre.