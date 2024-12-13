One Pass In This Little European Country Gets You Access To 3 Different Iconic Ski Resorts
Occluded by the vast peaks of the Pyrenees, the micronation of Andorra sits on the border between France and Spain. Its landscape is largely defined by high craggy peaks and forest filled valleys, creating thrilling runs for the winter sports enthusiasts who flock to the small country. Soaring more than 6,500 feet above sea level, many of Andorra's ski resorts come plastered over with powder snows and exceptional freeriding terrain. Combine an excursion out on the slopes with a stay in one of the country's luxurious spas, fine dining with views of the uppermost Pyrenees, and raucous après-skis.
Reaching Andorra can be somewhat longwinded. The country's mountaintop position means that it doesn't have its own airport. There is a small airport on the border, Andorra–La Seu d'Urgell, but it doesn't have a huge capacity for commercial travel. Opt instead to travel overland on the train or bus routes that run up the mountainside. Less harrowing than the awe-inspiring route through the clouds of the French Pyrenees, regular buses run from the nearest train stations on both the French and Spanish borders. Flying into Spain, you can catch a high-speed connection to Lleida Pirineus from either Madrid-Puerta de Atocha or Barcelona Sants. If you're traveling from the French side of the Pyrenees, you should take Rick Steves' top tips to get the more affordable train tickets in France before booking a ticket from the major southern cities to L'Hospitalet-près-l'Andorre.
The best outdoor adventures on Andorra's slopes
Make the most of a ski retreat in Andorra by buying a single pass that offers access to three resorts and more than 185 miles of slopes. Purchase a pass to Grandvalira Resorts Andorra, the largest ski resort in the Pyrenees, for all-in-one access to the runs of Ordino Arcalís, Pal Arinsal, and Grandvalira. There are a few different options on offer for visiting – purchase a day pass for a high-speed visit or spend a full season dipping on and off the slopes with a season pass.
With options ranging from first timer-friendly sections to heart-racing black runs, every level of winter sportsman can find an ideal area, making it an ultimate winter travel bucket list destination. Adrenaline-seekers gravitate toward Soldeu for the most extreme descents and hair-raising runs. Newcomers to the slopes typically start out in Pal Arinsal. The resort has a large section just for kids and a number of areas designated for beginners. Head to La Caubella on the gondola lift from La Massana to find the children's area, the baby club for one to four–year-olds, and the snow garden designed for kids aged four to eight.
A number of off-piste ski routes also weave between the powder-laden mountains. The trails are all mapped out on the Granvalira app, helping explorers roam safely while enjoying the peace of the vast Pyrenees.
What to do in Andorra beyond the winter sports
Recovering from a hard day out on the slopes is straightforward in Andorra. The small nation is quickly becoming one of Europe's best mountain spa destinations. Steep in the thermal waters placed below the Pyrenean peaks at Caldea. Choose from a panoramic pool placed over a fresh running river, an Indo-Roman bath flanked by terracotta carvings, or rejuvenating hydromassage basins before drying off in the on-site sauna. The Diamond Spa inside the Grand Plaza Hotel is another option for skiers and snowboarders looking to recoup. Head in for a hot stone bed and a sweat in the sauna.
Given that it's wedged between two culinary titans of France and Spain, Andorra's excellent cuisine scene is an unsurprising find. Book in a seat at Michelin-starred Ibaya in the Sport Hotel Hermitage in Soldeu, where creative tasting menus feature classic Pyrenean ingredients, such as horse and trout. For a less fussy feed, ski into a traditional mountain hut housing the high-perched Refugi del Llac de Pessons. The cozy restaurant's hearty grilled meat can fuel even the longest of days out exploring the slopes. If you're more motivated by an après-ski session than a nourishing Andorran stew, head to Pas de la Casa. The drinks flowing in the multiple Irish pubs on this peak hit harder considering they're being poured at nearly 7000 feet.