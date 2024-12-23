Find America's 'Best-Hidden Artisanal Eateries' At An Unsung California City With Year-Round Sunshine
Bucolic. That's how to describe the Santa Ynez Valley on California's Central Coast. Not only is it the most underrated wine region you'll find in the Golden State, it's also home to six small towns with plenty of character. One of these is Buellton, often overlooked for neighboring Solvang, where visitors can experience the lovely feel of Denmark. Nevertheless, this destination has two things that travelers will relish: endless sunny days and most notably, a vibrant culinary scene. Buellton has achieved recognition for its artisanal dining options that will be sure to woo foodies.
Although it only encompasses 1.6 square miles, there are several acclaimed eateries you'll want to savor. This includes Industrial Eats, ranked as the best restaurant in Buellton on Yelp. You can dine on everything from pizza to a beef tongue pastrami Reuben or escargot. On its website, Industrial Eats notes that the ingredients they use are all farm fresh. Another must-visit to include on your food itinerary is the Hitching Post 2. Named as one of the best places to eat in the Santa Ynez Valley by Eater LA, it serves Santa-Maria Style BBQ.
This cooking technique uses red oak and was created in Santa Maria, which is only 30 minutes away from Buellton. Tripadvisor reviewers say you can't go wrong with ordering a steak. Likewise, you can indulge in a locally produced cup of vino from Hitching Post Wines. If you're more of a beer person, there's Figueroa Mountain Brew Co. Grab a brewski and dine on tots and a pulled pork sandwich or smashburger. You'll never go hungry in Buellton. Even so, the food won't be the only highlight of your trip.
Ideas for enjoying the sunny weather in Buellton, California
To start any day off right in Buellton, have a mouthwatering breakfast at Ellen's Danish Pancake House. However, during your time in the city, make sure to take advantage of its year-round temperate climate. If you need to walk off a hearty meal after a culinary bonanza, head to the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden located in Buellton's River View Park. Relish the greenery and bask in the sun. Or you can bring a picnic; grab a sandwich from Bread Board Deli and Sandwich Shop, offering everything from Tinga to PB&J. Note that there is no admission fee to the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden.
If you're an animal lover, you'll also find Santa Ynez Valley Horseback Rides at River View Park. They offer beginner friendly experiences as well as pony rides for little ones. This is the perfect excursion to connect with nature; its river trail ride will allow you to traverse the nearby Santa Ynez River. Group and private rides lasting from 60 to 90 minutes are available. You can book online.
Furthermore, Buellton features some of the most underrated vineyards to visit in California. Take for instance Pence Vineyards & Winery. Here, you can have a delectable drink amid a pastoral landscape. "The setting is beautiful and they've done a wonderful job creating inviting outdoor areas for tastings," reads a Tripadvisor review. Opt for an estate tasting for a tour of the scenic site, which produces Gamay, chardonnay, and other varieties.
Plan your visit to Buellton, California
Buellton offers good food and outdoor fun. Adding to its allure are its impressive accommodation options. Hotel Hygge has modest Danish-inspired rooms and complimentary Wi-Fi. If you don't want to break the bank for your Buellton getaway, this is a great choice. It's best for solo travelers, couples, and people with pets. Although Hotel Hygge does not have an onsite pool or spa, guests are allowed to use the facilities at the nearby Sideways Inn.
One of the most top-rated places to stay in Buellton on Tripadvisor is Flying Flags RV Resort & Campground. You can book everything from a cottage to a tent or an airstream, providing a unique Buellton getaway. Amenities include a playground, not one but three pools, a dog park, and more. Additionally, it features an eatery, Feather & Fire, serving stone-oven baked pizzas, rotisserie chicken, and sandwiches, among other things. As you can see, a delicious meal is never hard to find in town.
Buellton is located less than an hour away from Santa Barbara and a little over two hours from Los Angeles. If you're in Los Angeles, you don't necessarily have to drive to get to Buellton. Visitors can take Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner from Union Station in downtown Los Angeles to Santa Barbara. There, you'll embark on an Amtrak bus that will take you to Buellton. While in town, go off and explore Solvang. It's about 10 minutes away and there are more culinary delights to be had there like Danish dishes, sausages, and baked goods.