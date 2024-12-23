Find America's 'Best-Hidden Artisanal Eateries' At An Unsung California City With Year-Round Sunshine

Bucolic. That's how to describe the Santa Ynez Valley on California's Central Coast. Not only is it the most underrated wine region you'll find in the Golden State, it's also home to six small towns with plenty of character. One of these is Buellton, often overlooked for neighboring Solvang, where visitors can experience the lovely feel of Denmark. Nevertheless, this destination has two things that travelers will relish: endless sunny days and most notably, a vibrant culinary scene. Buellton has achieved recognition for its artisanal dining options that will be sure to woo foodies.

Although it only encompasses 1.6 square miles, there are several acclaimed eateries you'll want to savor. This includes Industrial Eats, ranked as the best restaurant in Buellton on Yelp. You can dine on everything from pizza to a beef tongue pastrami Reuben or escargot. On its website, Industrial Eats notes that the ingredients they use are all farm fresh. Another must-visit to include on your food itinerary is the Hitching Post 2. Named as one of the best places to eat in the Santa Ynez Valley by Eater LA, it serves Santa-Maria Style BBQ.

This cooking technique uses red oak and was created in Santa Maria, which is only 30 minutes away from Buellton. Tripadvisor reviewers say you can't go wrong with ordering a steak. Likewise, you can indulge in a locally produced cup of vino from Hitching Post Wines. If you're more of a beer person, there's Figueroa Mountain Brew Co. Grab a brewski and dine on tots and a pulled pork sandwich or smashburger. You'll never go hungry in Buellton. Even so, the food won't be the only highlight of your trip.