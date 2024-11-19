15 Underrated Vineyards To Visit In California

There's no question that California is known for its vineyards. After all, California produces almost 80% of all the wines in the United States. California wine doesn't just come from Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley, even though those are the two most famous regions. There are 154 American Viticultural Areas, or AVAs, in California.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with visiting the top-rated Napa Valley wineries to get to know California wines, but the state has hundreds of underrated wineries and vineyards that are worth exploring — and you can avoid the crows of Napa. To help showcase these lesser-known vineyards, here is a list of 15 vineyards in California you should check out, curated using a combination of my personal experience exploring California's wine regions, online reviews, and recommendations from friends in the industry. The vineyards listed are located throughout California, from Anderson Valley in Northern California to Temecula Valley in Southern California. Keep in mind some of the wineries are small, family-run vineyards so many of the tastings are only available by appointment.

