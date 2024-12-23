One Of The World's Best Destinations To View Penguins Is A Gorgeous Island Off The Coast Of Chile

Chile's dramatic volcanoes, clear lakes, and unique national parks attract travelers year-round to partake in a wide range of nature escapes and adventure activities. In the southernmost reaches of Earth's longest country is a wild coastal city known as Chile's gateway to Antarctica. Punta Arenas, which translates to "Sandy Point" in Spanish, is characterized by its colorful houses, friendly people, and unpredictable, often inhospitable weather.

Lying in the Strait of Magellan, which straddles the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, this city of around 145,000 residents was once part of an important shipping route. Passing ships could stock up on supplies such as coal, wood, and water before continuing on their way. The discovery of gold in the 1800s and the rise of sheep-farming in the region also led to an economic boom, attracting migrants from all over the world. It is now a diverse and welcoming city, bringing in tourists who want to trek through remote forests and icefields, photograph unique landscapes, visit the White Continent, or commune with wildlife.

One activity that should certainly be on any traveler's South American vacation bucket list is a trip to Isla Magdalena, where visitors will have an opportunity to see wildlife up close. A short boat ride away, Isla Magdalena is home to one of the most accessible penguin rookeries in the world. While the exact number of animals is unknown, it is estimated that around 60,000 pairs of Magellanic penguins come in September to breed, with chicks being born around February and the colony departing in March. If you time your visit right, you may see over 120,000 adults and their adorably fuzzy chicks here, at one of the largest Magellanic penguin colonies on the planet.