One Of The World's Best Destinations To View Penguins Is A Gorgeous Island Off The Coast Of Chile
Chile's dramatic volcanoes, clear lakes, and unique national parks attract travelers year-round to partake in a wide range of nature escapes and adventure activities. In the southernmost reaches of Earth's longest country is a wild coastal city known as Chile's gateway to Antarctica. Punta Arenas, which translates to "Sandy Point" in Spanish, is characterized by its colorful houses, friendly people, and unpredictable, often inhospitable weather.
Lying in the Strait of Magellan, which straddles the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, this city of around 145,000 residents was once part of an important shipping route. Passing ships could stock up on supplies such as coal, wood, and water before continuing on their way. The discovery of gold in the 1800s and the rise of sheep-farming in the region also led to an economic boom, attracting migrants from all over the world. It is now a diverse and welcoming city, bringing in tourists who want to trek through remote forests and icefields, photograph unique landscapes, visit the White Continent, or commune with wildlife.
One activity that should certainly be on any traveler's South American vacation bucket list is a trip to Isla Magdalena, where visitors will have an opportunity to see wildlife up close. A short boat ride away, Isla Magdalena is home to one of the most accessible penguin rookeries in the world. While the exact number of animals is unknown, it is estimated that around 60,000 pairs of Magellanic penguins come in September to breed, with chicks being born around February and the colony departing in March. If you time your visit right, you may see over 120,000 adults and their adorably fuzzy chicks here, at one of the largest Magellanic penguin colonies on the planet.
The Magellanic penguins of Isla Magdalena
While there are 18 species of these flightless seabirds, one of the cutest is arguably the Magellanic penguin. If you've seen images of their Antarctic relatives, you may be surprised at how small this species is in comparison. They only grow to a maximum height of 30 inches and typically weigh less than 15 pounds. While part of their attractiveness is how awkwardly inelegant and hilariously clumsy they are on land, they are extremely adept swimmers.
They spend a good portion of their day hunting squid, krill, fish, and crustaceans, and they can even dive down to 300 feet. This species is endemic to South America, and while it used to be listed as "Near Threatened" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, it has happily been upgraded to "Least Concern". However, the animals still face many threats to their survival, including climate change, oil spills, fishing, and other human impacts.
Upon visiting Isla Magdalena, you'll notice that these seabirds are incredibly adapted to the human presence. That being said, as adorable as these tiny tuxedo critters may be, they are not pets — so do not try to touch them, chase them, or aggravate them in any way. The penguins' natural behaviors have already been altered through prolonged exposure to humans, but chicks can experience undue levels of stress from an unexpected approach. Plus, the small but mighty force of national park rangers on-site will be watching visitors closely to ensure that they aren't harassing the animals. These birds are so important to Chile that the entire island was turned into a national monument in 1982 — Monumento Natural Los Pingüinos — and as such, they are highly protected.
Planning your visit to Isla Magdalena
Getting to the island is easy from Punta Arenas. The public ferry is cheap, takes roughly two hours, and leaves every morning. If you do take this ferry, you only have one hour to explore the island before you need to head back, but many previous visitors felt that this was enough time. An organized tour can provide you with a more relaxed visit (but they only operate from October to March, when the colony is present). Additionally, you'll arrive by private speed boat, cutting the transfer time in half. Whichever you choose, keep an eye out for Chilean dolphins along the way. If you're prone to seasickness, this isn't the time to roll the dice — take something in advance of your trip, as the strong winds and bumpy waves can make the journey unpleasant for the easily nauseated.
Isla Magdalena is an unconventional beauty with coastal bluffs and rocky headlands — but it also has finicky weather that can change in a heartbeat, so bring rain gear and other protective clothing. Keep in mind that tours may be canceled with short notice due to uncooperative weather, so plan to stay in Punta Arenas for a few days so you don't miss out.
Once on the island, stick within the roped, 2,600-foot trail to avoid accidentally crushing the burrows these penguins dig for their eggs. While the Magellanic penguins are the main event, you'll see other majestic birds here too, including albatross and cormorants, which nest near the penguins. Trek up to the historic lighthouse at the island's highest point for spectacular views. If you're planning to explore Antarctica on a cruise expedition after your visit to Chile, note that many Antarctica cruises leave from Punta Arenas and can be booked online or through local operators.