New Mexico's Own Las Vegas Is An Underrated Small Town Boasting 'The Old West At Its Best'

Bright neon lights, loud casinos, and dazzling live shows are probably among the things that come to mind when you picture Las Vegas. However, the popular party town and top-ranking U.S. wedding destination isn't the only Las Vegas on the American map. New Mexico's Las Vegas is like another cheap, relaxed alternative to the crowds and chaos of its rambunctious Nevadan cousin.

Marked by late 19th-century buildings, historic sites, and old-fashioned shops, Las Vegas, New Mexico, boasts a Wild West vibe that is a far cry from the glitz and glamour of Sin City. Casinos are substituted with saloons. Flashy resorts are replaced with historic hotels and B&Bs. Quirky vintage stores take the place of tacky souvenir shops. In other words, the two Vegas' couldn't be more different from one another. If you favor small towns with historic charm over loud, flashing cities that never sleep, you can still take a Vegas vacation — just make sure it's the one in New Mexico.