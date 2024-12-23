New Mexico's Own Las Vegas Is An Underrated Small Town Boasting 'The Old West At Its Best'
Bright neon lights, loud casinos, and dazzling live shows are probably among the things that come to mind when you picture Las Vegas. However, the popular party town and top-ranking U.S. wedding destination isn't the only Las Vegas on the American map. New Mexico's Las Vegas is like another cheap, relaxed alternative to the crowds and chaos of its rambunctious Nevadan cousin.
Marked by late 19th-century buildings, historic sites, and old-fashioned shops, Las Vegas, New Mexico, boasts a Wild West vibe that is a far cry from the glitz and glamour of Sin City. Casinos are substituted with saloons. Flashy resorts are replaced with historic hotels and B&Bs. Quirky vintage stores take the place of tacky souvenir shops. In other words, the two Vegas' couldn't be more different from one another. If you favor small towns with historic charm over loud, flashing cities that never sleep, you can still take a Vegas vacation — just make sure it's the one in New Mexico.
Take a walk on the Wild West side in Las Vegas
You won't find any bustling boulevards in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Instead, you'll find a charming Main Street lined with historic buildings (900 of which are on the National Register of Historic Places), antique shops, old-fashioned storefronts, cafés and restaurants, and saloons straight out of the Wild West. If it weren't for the presence of modern-day vehicles, you'd think that you'd stepped onto an old western movie set or back in time altogether.
Start your Old West journey at the Plaza Park, the town square where Las Vegas was founded in 1835, featuring lush greenery, wooden statues, and a gazebo as its centerpiece. If you're a vintage treasure hunter, visit the nearby Plaza Antiques, the oldest antique store in town. To keep the vintage vibes going, pop into Plaza Drugs, which houses an old-fashioned soda fountain adorned with retro Coca-Cola memorabilia. As you explore the town, you'll also encounter art galleries, gift shops, and neighborhood streets lined with gorgeous Victorian homes.
Sip and sleep in historic buildings
Once an important stop on the Santa Fe Trail, a route that linked Missouri and New Mexico before the dawn of the railroad in 1879, Las Vegas is an under-the-radar destination nowadays — despite its proximity to popular places like Albuquerque, a southwest gem full of outdoor activities. Adding to its "best-kept secret" charm, the town features an array of quaint eateries and old-time saloons. Try The Skillet for a mix of Southwestern and American cuisine in an artsy atmosphere, or belly up to the bar at Byron T's Saloon inside the historic Plaza Hotel.
When you're ready to hang up your hat for the night, the Plaza Hotel is a town favorite. Renowned as "The Belle of the Southwest" upon opening in 1882, the lovingly-preserved hotel features Victorian-style guest rooms, onsite dining, views of the Plaza Park, and a rich history. Alternatively, you can stay in one of the town's B&Bs like the Crow's Nest, which boasts charming accommodations in an 1800s Queen Anne-style house. If Nevada's Vegas isn't your style, saddle up for "the old west at its best" in Las Vegas, New Mexico.