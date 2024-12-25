Historic Gardens And Dramatic Shorelines Dance Among Ancient Oaks At This Florida State Park
Florida is known for its sunny weather, cool beaches, and top-rated islands that make it a vacation paradise. But one place doesn't get the recognition it deserves, and it's just as worthy of attention: Washington Oaks Gardens State Park. This scenic location spans 425 acres of lush grounds, each corner being more verdant than the other. Oaks covered in Spanish moss take your breath away while striking coquina rock formations stretch out like nature's artwork — the rarest sights you'll find on the Florida coastline are all right here.
Located about 80 miles from Wekiva Island — another under-the-radar Florida destination — Washington Oaks Gardens State Park was originally part of the Bella Vista Plantation. In the 1930s, RCA founder Owen D. Young purchased the property as a seasonal escape. Today, the park is known for its grand oak trees and stunning variety of flowers, including roses, azaleas, and camellias. Visitors come to enjoy a quiet picnic under the shade, fish the calm waters of the Matanzas River, and go on coastal walks along the rocky shore. Whether you're basking in the sun or relaxing by the reflecting ponds, this is where you take in the natural wonders at your own pace.
Enjoy roses in bloom and birds in flight at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park
It goes without saying that the gardens immediately draw you in. Among them, the rose garden stands out as a must-see. Found on the west side of the formal gardens, it boasts 3,000-square-feet of rose beds in every shade imaginable. As you stroll along, you'll encounter bright reds, soft pinks, and creamy white blooms at every step of the way. The garden's layout is just as impressive, with 10 rose beds arranged in perfect circles. To experience the rose garden in all its glory, plan to visit in early May, when the blooms are at their peak. Summer is also a good time to visit, but the lack of shade in the garden might make you hesitate. The cooler seasons — fall and winter — allow you to walk around more comfortably and still catch plenty of blooms. But by the time February rolls in, the roses are trimmed back to rest, waiting for the coming spring.
Another thing you don't want to miss at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park is birdwatching. During summertime, look up to spot swallow-tailed kites flying in the sky. When visiting in the fall, the crisp autumn air brings the peregrine falcon and songbirds that flit through for your delight. Winter is prime time for viewing shorebirds like gulls and sandpipers— you might even catch a glimpse of the mighty bald eagle. As for spring, you get to listen to warblers singing in the trees.
Wander through ancient oaks and shifting sands at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park
The best way to see the old-growth oaks is to lace up your hiking boots and hit the trails. The 1.8-mile Bella Vista Loop is a short and easy path that takes you through the park's beautiful grounds. You'll see live oaks, cabbage palms, and cherry laurels along the way. If you're looking for a quick adventure, the 1-mile out-and-back Mala Compra takes you along the Matanzas River, where you can cast your line and try your luck at fishing trout and redfish. Later, unwind under the sprawling oaks at the picnic area that's equipped with tables, grills, and a pavilion. Enjoy your lunch before continuing on to the open water.
The shoreline at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park offers a wonderful opportunity to step back in time. Here, you'll come across coquina rocks formed millions of years ago, made up of shells and sand merged over time. When you explore this geological landscape, you'll notice that these rocks have circular depressions — these were carved by rainwater, eroding the rock over centuries. This area is also home to snails and urchins, all of which find shelter and sustenance in and around the rocks.
The beach here is constantly changing — each season, the sands either expose or cover the unique rock formations. While there isn't a designated swimming area, take some time for tide pooling and beachcombing at this secret Florida state park without the Miami crowds — the marine life is worth the search.