Historic Gardens And Dramatic Shorelines Dance Among Ancient Oaks At This Florida State Park

It goes without saying that the gardens immediately draw you in. Among them, the rose garden stands out as a must-see. Found on the west side of the formal gardens, it boasts 3,000-square-feet of rose beds in every shade imaginable. As you stroll along, you'll encounter bright reds, soft pinks, and creamy white blooms at every step of the way. The garden's layout is just as impressive, with 10 rose beds arranged in perfect circles. To experience the rose garden in all its glory, plan to visit in early May, when the blooms are at their peak. Summer is also a good time to visit, but the lack of shade in the garden might make you hesitate. The cooler seasons — fall and winter — allow you to walk around more comfortably and still catch plenty of blooms. But by the time February rolls in, the roses are trimmed back to rest, waiting for the coming spring.

Another thing you don't want to miss at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park is birdwatching. During summertime, look up to spot swallow-tailed kites flying in the sky. When visiting in the fall, the crisp autumn air brings the peregrine falcon and songbirds that flit through for your delight. Winter is prime time for viewing shorebirds like gulls and sandpipers— you might even catch a glimpse of the mighty bald eagle. As for spring, you get to listen to warblers singing in the trees.