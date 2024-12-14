Escape Miami Crowds At A Secret Florida State Park And Blissfully Float Down A Crystal-Clear River
When most people think of Miami, they usually think the clubs that make it America's best party city or the long sandy beaches lined with Gold Coast condos and mansions. Some folks know it as a vibrant melting pot full of cultures, cuisines, and art; others know it as America's rudest city. However, none of these traits hint at the quiet side of old Florida that only the locals still know how to find: urban oases, quiet natural spaces, and moments of solitude spent near the water.
It isn't easy to find a spot like that in southeast Florida, even for the locals. But, Oleta River State Park in North Miami Beach is an excellent place to try. Located just 30 minutes north of the glitzy Brickell Avenue high rises, Oleta is Florida's largest urban park. Covering over 1,000 acres, the land surrounds the mouth of the Oleta River, which empties into Biscayne Bay just south of 163 Street.
The park is a popular weekend getaway for locals and tourists alike. It's the perfect place to launch a kayak and just float, watching how the natural world thrives in the shadow of one of America's great cities.
Take a lazy float around Oleta River State Park
One of Oleta's claims to fame is its namesake river, which flows through the park briefly and connects to Biscayne Bay near Sunny Isles Beach. The park also includes a quiet corner of Biscayne Bay and the small, beach-lined Sandspur Island just offshore. Visitors often spot dolphins, manatees, other fish, and birds around the park. The water here has just the right mix of clarity (to see critters) and warmth (for swimming).
There are several miles of shoreline within the park that can be explored by boat. The Oleta River Outdoor Center rents kayaks, paddleboards, and canoes. You can take them anywhere on the south side of the park, or you can join a guided tour. If you want to paddle on the mangrove-lined Oleta River itself, your best bet is to launch from the boat ramp at the corner of Biscayne and 163 Street, next to the Blue Marlin Fish House Restaurant. Not only does the eatery offer waterfront dining, but they also rent paddle crafts to explore the park.
Boating isn't the only activity you can enjoy while visiting Oleta. Like all of South Florida, the park is flat. But, surprisingly, it boasts challenging mountain bike trails. Bike trails wind around the park for 17 miles, including 10 miles for intermediate and advanced riders. There are more trails dedicated to walking and hiking, while the large beach, swim area, and fishing pier are also favorites.
Get the most out of your Oleta State Park visit
Oleta River lies close to the Haulover Inlet in Miami Beach. The inlet provides a cut into the open Atlantic for boaters and allows clear ocean water to come in on every tide. The best kayaking is usually on the incoming tide. The Intracoastal Waterway runs along the park's eastern boundary and should be avoided by paddlers due to the fast-moving boat traffic. For a more relaxing paddle, stick to the nearshore waters around the park and Sandspur Island.
If you want to maximize your time at Oleta River, the park offers basic campsites and more luxe cabins (with covered porches, beds, and more amenities) on-site. From Oleta, you're minutes away from the busy Aventura shopping area or the breathtaking white sand on Sunny Isles Beach.
Oleta is open every day year-round from 8 a.m. to sundown. The entrance fee is $6 per vehicle with up to eight passengers. The park can get extremely busy during weekends and holidays, so much so that they have been known to turn visitors away. If the park does reach capacity, admission will close until the next day. If you're locked out and still want to get your paddle on, West Lake Park in Hollywood has mangrove trails and is only about 30 minutes farther north.