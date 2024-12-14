Escape Miami Crowds At A Secret Florida State Park And Blissfully Float Down A Crystal-Clear River

When most people think of Miami, they usually think the clubs that make it America's best party city or the long sandy beaches lined with Gold Coast condos and mansions. Some folks know it as a vibrant melting pot full of cultures, cuisines, and art; others know it as America's rudest city. However, none of these traits hint at the quiet side of old Florida that only the locals still know how to find: urban oases, quiet natural spaces, and moments of solitude spent near the water.

It isn't easy to find a spot like that in southeast Florida, even for the locals. But, Oleta River State Park in North Miami Beach is an excellent place to try. Located just 30 minutes north of the glitzy Brickell Avenue high rises, Oleta is Florida's largest urban park. Covering over 1,000 acres, the land surrounds the mouth of the Oleta River, which empties into Biscayne Bay just south of 163 Street.

The park is a popular weekend getaway for locals and tourists alike. It's the perfect place to launch a kayak and just float, watching how the natural world thrives in the shadow of one of America's great cities.