Flight attendants are unlikely to tell passengers about a faulty engine because they have to keep the peace. Unruly passengers are among the worst parts of a flight attendant's job, but most will remain calm, obliging, and respectful of the crew's guidance and protocols, including when attendants are on "crotch watch" duty.

For many travelers, flight attendants are the yardstick for concern. If there is a big bump of turbulence, you may notice passengers' eyes dart towards the crew to gauge their reaction. Are they calmly tending to customers or chatting with one another? If so, it's a sign all is well. However, fear may ripple through the cabin if their expressions and movements convey panic.

Thorough training and knowledge ingrains the importance of remaining calm and helping passengers feel safe. If an attendant routinely loses their composure and spreads concern among passengers, they will fail a core tenet of the job. Similarly, an overly forthcoming attendant could sow discontent, despite their likely positive intentions. This means attendants must use a certain amount of ethical dishonesty to prevent panic and ensure a smooth, secure journey.

Fortunately, attendants of all experience levels are unlikely to lose their composure, even though flights are getting bumpier and bumpier. This is because turbulence is a routine part of air travel, despite how unpleasant it may be to some passengers. Pilots and crew understand that planes are designed to withstand far more than even the worst turbulence — and they also recognize that planes can fly without an engine.