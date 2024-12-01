The Best Way You Can Help Your Flight Attendant When They're On 'Crotch Watch'

You might think you know all there is about flight attendants — they follow the same routines on every flight, after all. But there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes that passengers rarely get a glimpse of. For example, did you know that many planes have hidden spaces dedicated to flight attendants for sleeping and resting? On long-haul flights, some planes even come equipped with secret bedrooms tucked away specifically for the crew. Then there's the secret code language they use to talk about us. "Philip" is definitely not a nickname you'd want to be called, as it signals that you're considered especially difficult and likely the one they'd gossip about later. But being called a "Bob"? That's a compliment — it means you're easy on the eyes and they find you attractive.

But it's not all about nicknames. When it comes to their duties, they've got jargon for that, too, like "crotch watch," the official term for when they scan the cabin to check if your seatbelt is fastened. When this happens, it's straightforward: Make sure your seatbelt is buckled up properly.

Also referred to as the "groin scan" (equally unflattering, we know), this routine check ensures passenger safety. While it's a skill they've perfected, you can make their jobs easier by keeping your fastened seatbelt clearly visible. This small act of courtesy helps them breeze through their rows, making everyone's experience a little smoother. The faster they can scan and move on, the fewer crotches they have to scrutinize — and the sooner they can get back to serving you that cup of Diet Coke.