The Best Way You Can Help Your Flight Attendant When They're On 'Crotch Watch'
You might think you know all there is about flight attendants — they follow the same routines on every flight, after all. But there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes that passengers rarely get a glimpse of. For example, did you know that many planes have hidden spaces dedicated to flight attendants for sleeping and resting? On long-haul flights, some planes even come equipped with secret bedrooms tucked away specifically for the crew. Then there's the secret code language they use to talk about us. "Philip" is definitely not a nickname you'd want to be called, as it signals that you're considered especially difficult and likely the one they'd gossip about later. But being called a "Bob"? That's a compliment — it means you're easy on the eyes and they find you attractive.
But it's not all about nicknames. When it comes to their duties, they've got jargon for that, too, like "crotch watch," the official term for when they scan the cabin to check if your seatbelt is fastened. When this happens, it's straightforward: Make sure your seatbelt is buckled up properly.
@qappzflights
Today's secret phrase is "Crotch Watch" 🧐 #aviation #flightattendant #travel #flightcrew #pilot
Also referred to as the "groin scan" (equally unflattering, we know), this routine check ensures passenger safety. While it's a skill they've perfected, you can make their jobs easier by keeping your fastened seatbelt clearly visible. This small act of courtesy helps them breeze through their rows, making everyone's experience a little smoother. The faster they can scan and move on, the fewer crotches they have to scrutinize — and the sooner they can get back to serving you that cup of Diet Coke.
Make sure that your seatbelt is fastened at all times
Keeping your seatbelt fastened during the flight isn't just polite — it's basic survival. Flight attendants don't perform their "crotch watch" for giggles; it's their job to make sure you don't go flying into the overhead bins during turbulence, which can strike without warning. "The plane drops during turbulence — as in an airplane lands on your head when you aren't buckled in — so keep your belt buckled, and stay buckled up, even when the seat belt light is off," Heather Poole, a flight attendant of nearly three decades, advised in a piece for CNN. "Even a loosely fastened belt will keep you from hitting your head on the overhead bins."
And yes, flight attendants will check if you're buckled in, even if they can't immediately clock it. Over on the sub-Reddit r/flightattendants, one crew member shared, "I will check for seatbelts and ask if they're buckled when I can't see it. They'll either show me or tell me yes. If they're lying and are not buckled, then it's on them because by then they've been told at least three times. At a certain, personal responsibility comes into play." And in case you're worried about the awkwardness of the so-called crotch watch, don't be.
"Couldn't care less about peoples' crotches. All I look for is seatbelts and if I see you look like you're wearing it, it's all good," another user noted. "We inform, we don't enforce, plus it wouldn't be my head hitting the ceiling if we hit turbulence or low pressure pockets of air." And so stay buckled, stay safe, and save yourself the embarrassment of being the passenger who learns this the hard way.