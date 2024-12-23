A Winter Cruise Up This Enchanting European River Gorge Is Blissfully Crowd-Free

When you consider a European river cruise, summer days and bustling shore excursions may come to mind. But there's something magical about embarking on a winter cruise along the iconic Rhine River. Picture yourself gliding through a quiet river gorge, the chilly air carrying the scent of snow-dusted evergreens with quaint towns nestled against steep cliffs in the distance.

Two cruise lines in the region — VIVA Cruises and Viking Cruises — offer winter itineraries, running in the typically off-season months of January and February. Viking Cruises won Best River Cruise Line by Cruise Critic's Best in Cruise 2024 awards, while VIVA Cruises, a smaller cruise line, was recognized as the Best River Cruise at Norway's Grand Travel Awards. Viking's nine-night Rhine River journey takes you between Amsterdam and Basel, making stops in picturesque cities like Strasbourg and Cologne. Along the way, you'll pass through the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Upper Middle Rhine Valley, known as the Rhine Gorge.

Because these cruises take place after the busy holiday season, the cities and landmarks you'll visit are largely crowd-free. You'll have the chance to wander cobblestone streets and admire towering cathedrals without the usual throngs of tourists. Plus, since river cruises are smaller than ocean liners, the experience feels more peaceful and relaxed, allowing you to fully savor the quiet charm of winter on the Rhine.