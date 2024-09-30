Dance Between German And French Cultures At This Inviting, One-Of-A-Kind Riverfront City

One of the best parts of traveling through Europe is how easy it is to hop from one country to another, allowing one to do brag-worthy things like having breakfast, lunch, and dinner in three different countries. The continent has several "crossroads" — cities, localities, or specific points that straddle multiple nations. The Drielandenpunt, for example, is a monument at the crossroads of Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. The city of Strasbourg, on the border of France and Germany, embodies this overlap better than most places because it is more than just a geographical quirk. It is a city where German and French culture, language, architecture, and even food seamlessly blend.

Strasbourg is flanked by Germany's iconic Black Forest on one side and the French Vosges mountains on the other. Even the street signs here are in both French and German dialects. The city's dual culture is a result of a rich and occasionally tumultuous history, and worth exploring for any traveler intrigued by Europe's complicated past.

Strasbourg has a lot to offer to tourists, including quaint museums, an old city center that's a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the imposing Notre Dame cathedral that was built over three centuries. You'll also get traditional French and German food, but don't forget these tips for dining like a local in France while digging in. After all, Strasbourg is a French city, even though that hasn't always been the case.

